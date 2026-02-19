Not Religion, But Regulation: Experts Decode Gen Z’s New Relationship With Spirituality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Gen Z is not walking away from spirituality, they’re rewriting its rulebook.

In a world of constant notifications, algorithm-driven attention, and rising anxiety levels, today’s youth are seeking something deeper. But instead of turning to rigid rituals or unquestioned traditions, they are choosing breathwork, journaling, manifestation, and mindfulness. Labels don’t matter. Experience does.

Is this rebellion? Is it dilution? Or is it evolution? Two leading voices, Kamlesh D. Patel, fondly known as Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Acharya Anita, Spiritual Mentor and Life Coach, weigh in on what may be the most significant spiritual shift of our time.

Why Experts Say Spirituality Is Simply Changing Form

For many older generations, spirituality followed a structured path, temples, rituals, devotional practices, often without questioning the “why.” Gen Z, however, approaches inner growth differently. They mix yoga with manifestation, journaling with mindfulness, breathwork with therapy.

As Daaji explains, "Gen Z have adapted spirituality to calm their mind, understand their own self and create a life of balance. The approach to it might have changed, and yoga, manifestation, journaling and mindfulness have become the path to attain the goal; however, the inner purpose remains the same. Thus, from where I see it, it is a natural evolution of spirituality, in tune with the changing times, and it is certainly not a dilution of tradition."

Acharya Anita echoes this perspective, reinforcing that while methods have changed, the intention has not. She says, "The path taken by the earlier generation was a fixed process which involved going to temples, performing rituals and devotion, and often came with no questioning. People received positive inner energy and also attained a peaceful mind. However, Gen Z takes the path of yoga, journaling or mindfulness to reach the same inner space. While the path may be different, the process is still about repairing those inner problems."

In short, the destination remains inner peace. The route? More flexible, more personal, more experiential.

Clarity Over Custom: Why Gen Z Questions Everything

Gen Z grew up with Google. Information is instant. Authority is no longer automatic. This changes how they approach spirituality.

Daaji says, "Gen Z often wants clarity about why they are doing anything and the impact and outcome it will have on their life. A positive result leads to faster acceptance. So, a breathing exercise that helps them breathe better, think clearly, reduce their stress and feel more balanced will quickly become a part of their life. For them labels do not matter; experience does. "

Older generations sometimes interpret this questioning as rebellion. But Acharya Anita challenges that assumption:

"The older generation sees the questioning as rebellion. In reality it is not; it is actually self-actualisation. Gen Z want to repair their inner world and bring clarity to their thoughts and stabilise their emotions, anxiety and restlessness. For them spirituality is practical and honest. "

This is a generation that wants measurable impact. If something reduces anxiety, improves focus, or enhances emotional balance, it stays. If not, it goes.

Technology As A Spiritual Tool, Not A Threat

One of the biggest generational gaps lies in the role of technology. For many elders, spirituality and screens don’t mix. For Gen Z, they absolutely do.

Acharya Anita explains, "The older generation also feels that there is no need for technology when it comes to spirituality. This misunderstanding also puzzles the older generation. For Gen Z, technology, social media, and modern tools bring them closer to spirituality. They help them to research, compare and learn. This knowledge-based approach becomes the reason they are drawn towards spirituality. As it brings calmness, clarity and balance, they are open to it. Forced or unexplained concepts are often questioned. "

Digital meditation apps, online satsangs, guided breathwork sessions, these aren’t distractions. They’re entry points.

Daaji believes, "Even as spirituality helps in improving mental calm and emotional stability and improves relationships, it also impacts daily routines. For Gen Z, whether breath awareness or reflection or mindful living becomes the path, the aim is self-actualisation. The practice that helps them become a better person, brings them peace, and becomes the go-to path for them. And with this, spirituality is very much alive and evolving, and certainly it hasn’t lost its essence. "

One Practice That Grounds Gen Z: The Power Of Pranayam

If there’s one non-religious practice both experts recommend, it’s pranayam.

Daaji says, "The world is changing faster than we can blink our eyes. Gen Z is in the midst of it all and always runs away from anything religious. However, pranayam, or conscious breathing, will help them to calm their mind in a non-religious but spiritual way."

Acharya Anita adds on to this by saying, "There are simple techniques that give better results. Alternate nostril breathing helps in balancing the nervous system. Just take a few rounds of deep, steady breaths, and it will cleanse the lungs and bring calmness to the mind. Practising Bhramari, a soft humming sound, helps in settling the anxiety. Science has also confirmed the age-old wisdom of our yogis that controlled breathing helps to reduce stress hormones, improves focus and strengthens immunity."

Regulation Over Religion

Gen Z isn’t rejecting spirituality. They’re personalising it. They’re replacing blind belief with lived experience, rigid rules with emotional regulation, and inherited customs with conscious choice.

As Acharya Anita puts it:

"To overcome this block, we need to approach them with openness instead of judgement and explain to them instead of pressurising them. Gen Z are not moving away from spirituality; in essence, they are reshaping spirituality to fit the realities of their lives. "

And maybe that’s the real story. Not religion versus rebellion. But regulation, awareness, and a generation determined to find calm, on their own terms.