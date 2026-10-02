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English NewsLifestyleGandhi Jayanti 2026: 25 Inspiring Quotes And Thoughts By Bapu That Still Inspire Generations

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 25 Inspiring Quotes And Thoughts By Bapu That Still Inspire Generations

Gandhi Jayanti 2026 honours Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy of truth, non-violence, courage, and service. Here are 25 inspiring quotes and thoughts by Bapu that offer timeless lessons.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's birth.
  • His philosophy of truth, non-violence, and service inspires many.
  • The article presents 25 inspiring quotes on various virtues.
  • These quotes offer valuable lessons reflecting Gandhi's enduring ideals.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly remembered as Bapu. His philosophy of truth, non-violence, simplicity, and selfless service continues to inspire generations across the world. Gandhi believed that meaningful change begins with individual actions, courage, and compassion. On Gandhi Jayanti 2026, people can reflect on his timeless thoughts and share them with family and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. From truth and peace to courage, freedom and service, these powerful quotes offer valuable lessons for everyday life and remind us of the enduring relevance of Gandhi's ideals.

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 25 Inspiring Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

Quotes On Truth And Honesty

1. “Truth is God and God is Truth.”

2. “There is no god higher than truth.”

3. “Truth never damages a cause that is just.”

4. “Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”

5. “Truth without humility would be an arrogant caricature.”

ALSO READ | Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Swachhata Diwas Events, Activities And Significance

Quotes On Peace And Non-Violence

6. “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction.”

7. “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

8. “Peace is its own reward.”

9. “Non-violence is a weapon of the strong.”

10. “Where there is love, there is life.”

11. “Victory attained by violence is tantamount to a defeat, for it is momentary.”

ALSO READ | Gandhi Jayanti Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi You May Not Know

 Quotes On Life And Success

12. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

13. “The future depends on what you do today.”

14. “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

15. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

16. “Action expresses priorities.”

17. “Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment. Full effort is full victory.”

18. “A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

Quotes On Courage And Strength

19. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

20. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

21. “Fear has its use, but cowardice has none.”

22. “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”

 Quotes On Freedom And India

23. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

24. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

25. “Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.”

On Gandhi Jayanti 2026, these thoughts by Bapu can serve as reminders to practise truth, compassion, courage, and peaceful action in everyday life. Sharing a meaningful quote can also be a simple way to remember Gandhi and reflect on the values he championed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Gandhi Jayanti?

Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on October 2nd to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It's a day to reflect on his philosophies of truth, non-violence, and selfless service.

What core principles did Mahatma Gandhi advocate?

Gandhi's core philosophy embraced truth, non-violence, simplicity, and selfless service. He believed meaningful change starts with individual actions, courage, and compassion.

How can people commemorate Gandhi Jayanti?

On Gandhi Jayanti, people reflect on his timeless thoughts and share inspiring quotes with others. It's also an opportunity to practice his ideals like truth, compassion, courage, and peaceful action.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahatma Gandhi Quotes Gandhi Jayanti Wishes Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Gandhi Quotes On Truth Gandhi Quotes On Non-violence
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