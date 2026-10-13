Durga Puja 2026: 8 Dishes You Must Not Miss While Visiting Pandals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Durga Puja food journey offers diverse traditional Bengali delicacies.

Enjoy street food favorites including Kathi Roll, spicy Puchka.

Taste comforting Khichuri Bhog, crispy fish, rich Kosha Mangsho.

Conclude festive exploration with traditional Sandesh and Mishti Doi.

Durga Puja is a celebration of devotion, art, culture and, of course, food. As beautifully decorated pandals welcome visitors during the festive season, food stalls become an attraction of their own, serving everything from traditional Bengali delicacies to popular street-food favourites. Whether you are exploring Kolkata's iconic pandals or visiting a community pandal in another city, tasting local specialities can make the experience even more memorable. From the comforting flavours of khichuri bhog to crispy fish fry and delicious Bengali sweets, here are eight dishes you should not miss while pandal-hopping this Durga Puja.

1. Khichuri Bhog

No Durga Puja food list is complete without khichuri bhog. Made with rice, lentils, ghee and spices, this comforting preparation is traditionally offered to Goddess Durga and distributed among devotees as prasad. It is often served with labra, a mixed vegetable preparation, fried vegetables, chutney and sweets. For many devotees, enjoying bhog at a pandal is an integral part of the Durga Puja experience. The combination of simple ingredients and traditional flavours makes it one of the festival's most memorable meals.

2. Luchi And Aloo Dum

Fluffy, deep-fried luchis paired with spicy aloo dum make for a much-loved combination in Bengali cuisine. Luchi is a soft, puffed bread, while aloo dum features potatoes cooked in a flavourful gravy with spices. This combination is popular during festive meals and makes a satisfying choice before heading out to explore more pandals. If you enjoy traditional Bengali food, this pairing deserves a place on your festive food checklist.

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3. Kolkata Kathi Roll

A favourite among street-food lovers, the Kolkata kathi roll is an ideal snack while moving between pandals. Traditionally prepared with a paratha wrapped around a filling of kebab, onions, green chillies and sauces, it is now available in several variations, including egg, chicken, mutton and vegetarian options. Easy to carry and filling enough to keep hunger at bay, kathi rolls are a convenient choice during long hours of pandal-hopping. The combination of flaky bread, spicy filling and tangy accompaniments makes them a popular festive indulgence.

4. Fish Fry

Bengali cuisine is closely associated with fish, and the classic fish fry is a must-try for non-vegetarian food lovers. Usually prepared with a fish fillet coated in breadcrumbs and fried until crisp, it is often served with mustard sauce, sliced onions and a squeeze of lemon. The contrast between the crunchy outer coating and tender fish makes this snack especially appealing. Depending on the food stalls and local menus, you may also find variations featuring different fish and seasonings.

5. Puchka

Known as puchka in Bengal, this popular street-food snack is similar to golgappa and pani puri found in other parts of India. Crisp, hollow puris are filled with spiced potatoes, chickpeas or other fillings and served with tangy, flavourful water. Puchka is a favourite for those who enjoy a combination of spicy, sour and crunchy flavours. It is also a fun snack to share with friends and family while exploring the festive atmosphere around a pandal.

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6. Mughlai Paratha

Mughlai paratha is another Kolkata street-food favourite that often features on festive food menus. It is a flaky, pan-fried flatbread typically stuffed with an egg mixture, onions, chillies and spices. Some versions also include minced meat. Rich, filling and full of flavour, this dish is a good option for those looking for something more substantial between pandal visits. It is commonly served with potato curry or other accompaniments, depending on the vendor.

7. Kosha Mangsho With Luchi Or Pulao

For those who enjoy Bengali non-vegetarian cuisine, kosha mangsho is a dish worth looking out for. This slow-cooked mutton preparation is known for its thick, dark gravy, made by cooking the meat with onions, ginger, garlic and aromatic spices until the flavours deepen. It is often paired with luchi or Bengali pulao, creating a rich and satisfying meal. Although it may not be available at every pandal stall, it is a classic Bengali dish to seek out at food counters and eateries during the festive season.

8. Sandesh And Mishti Doi

End your Durga Puja food trail with two Bengali sweet favourites: sandesh and mishti doi. Sandesh is prepared using fresh chhena, or cottage cheese, and sugar or jaggery. It comes in different shapes, textures and flavours, with some varieties decorated with nuts or flavoured ingredients. Mishti doi, meanwhile, is sweetened fermented yoghurt known for its creamy texture and distinctive taste. Both sweets are closely associated with Bengali food traditions and festive celebrations. Whether you prefer the delicate flavour of sandesh or the rich sweetness of mishti doi, these desserts make a fitting end to a day of pandal-hopping.

Make The Most Of Your Durga Puja Food Trail

Food is an important part of the Durga Puja experience, but the dishes available can vary from one pandal and city to another. Some community pandals serve traditional bhog, while others feature stalls offering street food, snacks and regional specialities. If you plan to sample several dishes, consider sharing portions with friends or family so you can enjoy more flavours without getting too full. Choose freshly prepared food from hygienic stalls, and check ingredients if you have food allergies or dietary restrictions. This Durga Puja, make time for both the festive sights and the flavours that bring people together. From a plate of khichuri bhog to a bite of crispy fish fry and a serving of mishti doi, these eight dishes offer a delicious introduction to the food culture surrounding the festival.