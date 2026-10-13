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English NewsNewsWorldAir India Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until October 17 Amid Saudi Arabia Tensions

Air India Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until October 17 Amid Saudi Arabia Tensions

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, citing the evolving regional situation. Affected passengers are eligible for full refunds.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India cancels flights to Saudi Arabian cities until 2026.
  • Flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah suspended over regional situation.
  • Air India offers full refunds, monitors evolving regional situation.

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region. In a statement posted on X, the airline said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation before resuming operations. The decision affects services connecting India with the three Saudi Arabian cities.

The airline also announced that passengers affected by the cancellations would be offered a full refund. It reiterated that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Air India Monitors Regional Situation

Announcing the cancellations, Air India's official newsroom account on X said all flights operating to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah would remain suspended until October 17.

The airline said it was monitoring developments in the region and assessing the situation to determine when services could safely resume. The announcement comes amid an evolving regional situation that has prompted the airline to review its operations. 

 

Full Refunds For Affected Passengers

Air India said passengers affected by the cancellations would be offered a full refund on cancellation. The airline has not specified in the statement whether additional rebooking options or other assistance would be available to affected travellers.

ALSO READ: BJP Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Shoved Pregnant Journalist' At SIR Protest, Leading To Her Hospitalisation

Passengers scheduled to travel to or from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah during the suspension period should contact the airline for information about their bookings and refunds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Air India flights are affected by the recent cancellations?

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This decision impacts services connecting India with these three cities.

Until when are Air India's flights to Saudi Arabia suspended?

All flights operating to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah will remain suspended until October 17, 2026. The airline is closely monitoring developments to assess when services can safely resume.

What is the reason for Air India's flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia?

Air India cited the

What compensation is available for passengers affected by the cancellations?

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be offered a full refund. They should contact Air India directly for information regarding their bookings and refunds.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Air India Flights Breaking News ABP Live Riyadh Flights
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