Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India cancels flights to Saudi Arabian cities until 2026.

Flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah suspended over regional situation.

Air India offers full refunds, monitors evolving regional situation.

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia until October 17, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region. In a statement posted on X, the airline said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation before resuming operations. The decision affects services connecting India with the three Saudi Arabian cities.

The airline also announced that passengers affected by the cancellations would be offered a full refund. It reiterated that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Air India Monitors Regional Situation

Announcing the cancellations, Air India's official newsroom account on X said all flights operating to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah would remain suspended until October 17.

The airline said it was monitoring developments in the region and assessing the situation to determine when services could safely resume. The announcement comes amid an evolving regional situation that has prompted the airline to review its operations.

In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 17 October 2026. We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority. #TravelAdvisory — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) October 13, 2026

Full Refunds For Affected Passengers

Air India said passengers affected by the cancellations would be offered a full refund on cancellation. The airline has not specified in the statement whether additional rebooking options or other assistance would be available to affected travellers.

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Passengers scheduled to travel to or from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah during the suspension period should contact the airline for information about their bookings and refunds.