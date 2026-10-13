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The 9-day tour starts at ₹3,51,500 per person.

Destinations include Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Osaka.

Departing Mumbai March 28 and April 4, 2027.

Japan’s cherry blossom season attracts travellers from across the world with its pink sakura flowers, historic temples and scenic landscapes. For those planning an international holiday in spring 2027, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced its The Spectacular Cherry Blossom - Japan tour package, covering several popular destinations across the country. According to the announcement shared by IRCTC Tourism on X, the all-inclusive package offers an 8-night, 9-day journey with departures from Mumbai. The package starts at Rs 3,51,500 per person, with departure dates scheduled for March 28 and April 4, 2027.

IRCTC Japan Cherry Blossom Tour 2027: Package Details

The tour is designed for travellers who want to explore Japan through an organised itinerary covering major cities, cultural landmarks and scenic attractions.

Here are the key details of the package:

Tour Name: The Spectacular Cherry Blossom - Japan

The Spectacular Cherry Blossom - Japan Duration: 8 nights and 9 days

8 nights and 9 days Starting Price: Rs 3,51,500 per person

Rs 3,51,500 per person Departure City: Mumbai

Mumbai Departure Dates: March 28, 2027, and April 4, 2027

March 28, 2027, and April 4, 2027 Destinations Covered: Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Hakone, Matsumoto, Hiroshima, Osaka and Kyoto

The advertised fare is the starting price per person. Travellers should check the official IRCTC Tourism booking page for the final payable amount, occupancy options, applicable taxes and package inclusions before making a reservation.

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Which Places Will The IRCTC Japan Tour Cover?

The itinerary combines Japan’s modern city life with traditional architecture, natural scenery and historic attractions.

Tokyo

Tokyo offers a mix of contemporary attractions, shopping districts, traditional temples and bustling city streets. Visitors can explore its cultural landmarks while experiencing the energy of one of Japan’s most prominent cities.

Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji is among Japan’s most recognisable landmarks. Its striking volcanic landscape makes it a major attraction for travellers, particularly those interested in scenic views and photography.

Hakone

Known for its natural surroundings, Hakone is popular among travellers interested in mountain scenery, hot springs and views of Mount Fuji, depending on weather conditions.

Matsumoto

Matsumoto is known for its historic castle and surrounding mountain landscapes. The destination offers visitors an opportunity to explore another side of Japan beyond its major metropolitan centres.

Hiroshima

Hiroshima holds an important place in modern world history. Visitors can explore its peace memorials and learn about the events of 1945 and the city’s subsequent rebuilding.

Osaka

Osaka is known for its lively streets, food culture, shopping areas and entertainment districts. It is a popular destination for travellers interested in Japanese cuisine and urban experiences.

Kyoto

Kyoto is famous for its temples, shrines, traditional streets and cultural heritage. During spring, its gardens and selected viewing spots can also offer beautiful cherry blossom scenery.

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Why Visit Japan During Cherry Blossom Season?

Spring is one of Japan’s most popular travel periods because of the blooming sakura trees. Parks, gardens, temple grounds and riverside areas across the country can turn pink and white as the blossoms appear. Cherry blossom viewing, known as hanami in Japan, is a longstanding seasonal tradition. Visitors often gather in parks to admire the flowers, take photographs and enjoy the spring atmosphere. However, cherry blossom timing varies by region and year, depending on weather conditions. Travellers should remember that the exact flowering period cannot be guaranteed for fixed departure dates.

Japan Trip Budget: How Much Will It Cost?

For travellers considering the IRCTC package, the advertised starting price is Rs 3,51,500 per person. Based on this starting fare, the indicative package cost for different group sizes would be:

Solo Traveller: Rs 3,51,500 onwards

Rs 3,51,500 onwards Two Adults: Rs 7,03,000 onwards

Rs 7,03,000 onwards Family Of Four: Rs 14,06,000 onwards

These estimates are calculated using the advertised starting price and are not confirmed booking quotations. The final amount may vary depending on occupancy, passenger categories, taxes and other applicable charges. Personal expenses outside the package may also increase the overall travel budget. Although this is a premium international holiday rather than a low-cost backpacking trip, an organised tour may appeal to travellers who prefer a planned itinerary across multiple Japanese cities instead of arranging every part of the journey independently. Before booking, travellers should confirm whether the package covers international flights, accommodation, meals, sightseeing, transfers, travel insurance and other expenses. The exact inclusions should be checked against the official package terms.

How To Book The IRCTC Japan Cherry Blossom Tour

Interested travellers can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website to check the package details, availability and booking conditions.

Official Website: https://www.irctctourism.com/

Travellers should confirm the departure date, current fare, visa requirements, inclusions and cancellation policy directly with IRCTC Tourism before booking.

Is The IRCTC Japan Tour Worth Considering?

The package may be worth considering for travellers looking to experience Japan during spring without planning a multi-city itinerary independently. Its advertised route includes major cultural destinations, scenic locations and historic landmarks over nine days. However, with a starting price of Rs 3,51,500 per person, travellers should compare the package inclusions and total costs with other available options before making a decision. Checking the exact itinerary and expected cherry blossom conditions for the selected departure date can also help set realistic expectations for the trip.