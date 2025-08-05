From Lassi To Kahwa: 8 Regional Drinks Of India You Must Try

India's rich and varied cuisine is not just about the hot curries and sugary treats; it is also a treasure trove of traditional drinks that evoke the spirit of every region. From the richness of Punjabi Lassi to the zesty flavour of Maharashtra's Kokum Sharbat, every drink inhabits a story shaped by culture, climate, and food supplies.

These drinks are more than thirst quenchers; they're a taste of India's rich cultural diversity. Whether you want a summer refresher, a celebratory special, or a simple village drink, there's something from across the country to explore. Here are some of India's most popular regional drinks you simply cannot miss.

Lassi From Punjab

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sharmispassions)

Punjabi lassi is a rich, sweet, and creamy drink served in the steel glasses and topped generously with fresh cream. Often enjoyed after a hearty meal, this yoghurt-based drink is available in a variety of flavours, such as mango, rose, and saffron (kesar). It is cooling, indulgent, and deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of Punjab.

Chaach From Haryana

(Image Source: Pinterest/ loveofspice)

Haryana has a salty variation of lassi in the form of chaach, which is no less popular. Spiced with ginger, mint, and cumin, chaach makes a great drink for hot summer afternoons. Watery in consistency and palate cleansing in taste, chaach is stomach-friendly and well-liked in rural Haryana and down south.

Pannah From Gujarat

(Image Source: Canva)

When the burning hot summer arrives in Gujarat, citizens resort to Pannah, a sweetly tangy concoction of ripe mango pulp. Spiced with cardamom, pepper, and salt, Pannah manages sweet and spicy tastes with equal ease. It's a seasonal must-have cooler.

Neera From Tamil Nadu

Neera is a sweet, natural palm nectar cherished throughout Tamil Nadu. It is a natural energy drink; its sweet taste and high nutritional value make it a classic favourite along coastal areas, providing a cool sip of Tamil tradition.

Sattu Sharbat From Bihar

(Image Source: Canva)

A simple but powerful beverage of Bihar, Sattu Sharbat is prepared using roasted gram flour, water, and spices. A salty, protein-rich drink, Sattu Sharbat not only satisfies thirst but also supplies energy; it's a peasant drink with strong roots in the ground of eastern India.

Thandai From Uttar Pradesh

(Image Source: Pinterest/ binjalpandya)

Thandai, which gets its regal Mughal touch, is a celebratory drink from Uttar Pradesh that comes alive during Holi. Made with milk, almonds, rose petals, saffron, fennel, cardamom, and sugar, thandai is an aromatic blend of richness and tradition.

Kokomo Sherbet From Maharashtra

The western coast sends Kokomo sherbet prepared with kokum squash. Famous for its cooling and digestive properties, kokum is a common ingredient in most Maharashtrian households. With a slightly sour taste and deep red colour, kokom is refreshing for the hot summer days.

Kahwa From Kashmir

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sharmispassions)

Kashmir's precious green tea. Spiced with saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and usually garnished with crushed almonds or dried fruits, Kahwa is not just a hot drink but a healing ceremony. Famous for digesting food, combating colds, and strengthening immunity, Kahwa comforts with each scented sip.