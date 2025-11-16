Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Dewy Skin To Glossy Lips: The Hottest Makeup Trends Of The Year

Discover the top makeup trends of 2025, from dewy skin and glossy lips to metallic eyes and minimalist brows, as beauty shifts toward conscious glam and glowing, effortless looks.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Mr. Pradeep Goyal)

The world of beauty is ever-changing, and 2025 is no exception. This year, makeup takes a refreshing turn toward authenticity, sustainability, and self-expression. From skincare-based bases to glossy lips and eco-friendly formulations, it's all about looking radiant while keeping it real. This year is the year of conscious glam, a time when one meets beauty with a little more balance.

The Era Of Conscious Glam

Makeup in 2025 represents harmony, glowing skin, mindful consumption, and bold individuality. It includes 'clean' beauty and multi-use products at the forefront, where the user can create perfect looks while having to use the least amount of products. The focus is on doing more with the product: hydrating foundations, blushes doubling as lip tints, and perfecting serums.

What's In: The Defining Makeup Trends Of 2025

1. Glazed And Dewy Skin:
The matte era takes a backseat, giving room for radiant, "second-skin" finishes. Then, of course, there's the use of serum-based tints and illuminating primers to give one that hydrated, glass-like glow.

2. Blush Draping And Touring:
Blush is the main product of 2025. Cream and Mousse blushes in peach, coral, and apricot tones applied high on the cheekbones and swept toward the temples create a youthful lift.

3. Metallic Eyes And Colored Liners: 
It's all in the expressive eyes now. Opt for jewel-toned eyeliners in emerald, sapphire, or plum, layered over soft metallic shadows or ethereal pastel washes.

4. Vinyl And Glossy Lips: 
Matte lips give way to juicy, high-shine textures. Lip oils and lip glosses come in berry shades to caramel and mauve for a fuller, plumper finish that draws inspiration from the 90s. 

5. Minimalist, Fluffy Brows: 
Over-sculpted brows are out; softly defined, natural arches shaped with tinted gels are in. In one phrase, 2025 is all about effortless glow. 

From hydrated skin to monochromatic color stories, this year's makeup trends prove beauty is not about perfection but confidence, creativity, and conscious choices.

Mr. Pradeep Goyal is the Co-founder of Glam21

Makeup Trends To Follow Makeup Ideas Makeup Trends Of 2025
