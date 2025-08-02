Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleFriendship Day 2025: Know Date, History, Significance, And All About This Day

Friendship Day 2025: Know Date, History, Significance, And All About This Day

Celebrate International Day of Friendship, and know its history, significance, and ways to promote unity, peace, and cross-cultural bonds.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)

Friendship is one of the most gorgeous human relationships that bridges people together, transcends age, culture, and distance, and lends meaning to life. To acknowledge this timeless association, India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 3. 

ALSO READ: Let AI Be Your Party Planner: 4 Fun Ways To Make Friendship Day Unforgettable

History Of Friendship Day:

The idea behind the International Day of Friendship was formalised in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly. However, the roots of the celebration trace back to an earlier proposal by UNESCO, which promoted a Culture of Peace. This culture encourages non-violence, empathy, and dialogue to prevent conflict and build sustainable peace. The UN adopted this approach in 1997, laying the groundwork for a global celebration of friendship as a tool for harmony.

In India, however, the first Sunday of August was preferred as the day for celebrations, as this fits better with social customs and allows the recipients time to enjoy the day with their friends.

Significance Of This Day:

Friendship holds the power to transcend differences in nationality, culture, and belief systems. Friendship Day acknowledges the importance of kindness, support, and understanding in today’s divided world. It focuses particularly on youth involvement in cross-cultural community activities, reinforcing the idea that future generations can shape a more inclusive and peaceful society.

It is an occasion when people set time aside to appreciate their friends who have been there for them through thick and thin. From exchanging friendship bands and writing warm messages to making plans for enjoyable visits, the day is filled with joy, appreciation, and memories.

Ways To Celebrate The Day:

People around the globe celebrate the day by reaching out to friends, both old and new, through messages, gatherings, and social media posts. Here are some exciting ways to celebrate the day:

  • Send Thoughtful Messages: Reach out to your friends with a heartfelt note or call to let them know you value their presence.
  • Plan a Get-Together: Organise a simple meet-up, lunch, or virtual hangout to reconnect and celebrate bonds.
  • Volunteer for a Cause: Join or support community activities that encourage unity and friendship among diverse groups.
  • Gift a Token of Friendship: Exchange handmade cards, friendship bands, or small gifts as a gesture of appreciation.
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Friendship Day History Friendship Day Significance Friendship Day 2025 Friendship Day Date Ways To Celebrate Friendship Day
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Cities
'Grave Insult': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Film Award For 'Kerala Story'
'Grave Insult': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Film Award For 'Kerala Story'
Astro
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Controversial Preacher Aniruddhacharya Sparks Outrage with Misogynistic Remarks in the US | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Stands Firm Against Trump’s Trade Pressure, Puts National Interest First | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Communal Tensions Erupt in Pune After Dispute Over Shivaji Statue | ABP NEWS
Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget