Let AI Be Your Party Planner: 4 Fun Ways To Make Friendship Day Unforgettable

Friendship Day is on August 3 this year, and if you’re still stuck in the “let’s plan something” stage with your group chat, it’s time to bring in some backup. Enter AI, not the cold, robotic kind, but the kind that helps you plan trips, pick playlists, and even suggests themes based on your gang’s in-jokes. Whether you're rolling deep with your entire crew or just vibing with your inner circle, AI is stepping in as your low-key bestie to make every plan feel like a core memory in the making.

Trip Plans That Actually Leave the Group Chat

We’ve all got that one vacation idea that’s been floating in our WhatsApp for years. Now’s the time to book it, and AI is ready to help. From picking between Goa or Bali to crafting dreamy itineraries, discovering viral food spots, and even building the ultimate road trip playlist, it’s like having a personal planner who knows your vibe.

Meta AI can help friends co-create their travel plans, from choosing a location and curating itineraries to discovering local spots and building a perfect playlist.

So instead of dropping another “someday soon,” let AI turn your maybe into a booked ticket.

Live Your Romcom Moment, Lopsided Pottery & All

If you’d rather stay local but still make memories, why not turn the day into a romcom-core adventure? Matching fits, a quirky paint-and-sip class, or even a pottery session (bonus points if it turns out hilariously bad), AI can suggest cute, offbeat ideas based on your squad's interests.

And yes, your camera roll will thank you later.

Themed Nights In, Noisy Nights Out

Don’t feel like stepping out? No problem. AI can help you plan the perfect themed night at home, complete with mood boards, custom playlists, and recipe ideas. Whether you’re channelling Y2K vibes, planning a Bridgerton-inspired tea party, or throwing a chaotic meme-themed trivia night, your AI party co-host has you covered.

Best part? Pyjamas are the official dress code.

DIY Days & Handmade Memories

This Friendship Day, skip the store-bought stuff and opt for a crafty bonding session. Whether it's painting mugs, making friendship bracelets, or designing custom tote bags, AI can drop quirky project ideas, aesthetic inspo, and even funny quotes to add a personal touch.

It’s not just about what you make, it’s about the laughs, the mess, and the group selfie with paint-stained hands.

This Friendship Day, let AI do the heavy lifting so you can focus on the fun. Whether it’s helping you finally take that long-planned trip, discover unique hangout spots, or turn your living room into a themed paradise, this digital wingman has one goal: helping you and your friends turn vibes into unforgettable memories.