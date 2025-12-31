Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleFoggy Windshield In Winters? Simple And Effective Tips Every Driver Should Know For Safer Journeys

Foggy Windshield In Winters? Simple And Effective Tips Every Driver Should Know For Safer Journeys

Windshield fog can make winter driving risky. Know easy, practical tips to clear fog quickly, improve visibility, and ensure a smoother, safer drive in cold weather.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)

One of the biggest challenges while driving in winter is fog forming on the windshield. This sudden layer of mist can drastically reduce visibility, increasing the risk of accidents. The problem becomes more serious because not every car is equipped with a built-in defogger. That’s why knowing a few simple and effective tricks can make winter driving much safer.

Why Does Fog Form On The Windshield?

Fog develops mainly due to the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the car. When warm, moist air inside the cabin comes in contact with the cold glass surface, condensation forms, leading to fog. Managing this temperature imbalance is the key to keeping your windshield clear.

Easy-to-Follow Tips To Prevent Windshield Fog

Use the AC Smartly:
Turning on the air conditioner is one of the fastest ways to clear windshield fog. Set the AC to a low temperature, increase the fan speed, and direct the airflow toward the windshield. Make sure the air recirculation mode is turned off so fresh air can enter. This quickly balances humidity levels and clears the fog.

Rely on the Defroster When Needed:
If using the AC feels uncomfortable in extreme cold, the front defroster can be very effective. Set the heater to a high temperature and allow fresh outside air to flow in. Direct airflow toward the windshield, and the fog should disappear within minutes. Don’t forget to turn on the rear defroster for the back glass as well.

Slightly Open the Windows:
A simple yet effective trick is to roll down the windows slightly. Opening all windows by about two to three inches helps equalize the inside and outside temperature. This allows moisture to escape and significantly reduces the chances of fog buildup, especially in mild winter conditions.

Shaving Cream Hack for Long Drives:
For longer journeys, shaving cream can act as a clever anti-fog solution. Apply a small amount to a microfiber cloth and clean the inside of the windshield. Wipe it off with a dry cloth. This leaves behind a thin protective layer that prevents fog from settling on the glass.

Make a DIY Anti-Fog Spray:
You can easily prepare an anti-fog solution at home. Mix water and vinegar in a spray bottle and lightly spray it on the windshield. Wipe it clean with a cloth. This solution helps stop moisture from settling and keeps fog away for a longer time.

Clear Windshield, Safer Drive:
A clean and fog-free windshield is essential for safe winter driving. These easy and quick tips are highly effective and can make an immediate difference. Using the right method at the right time ensures a smoother, safer drive. A little awareness can save you from major trouble on the road.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Driving Tips Windshield Fog Removal Car Windshield Fog Solutions Safe Winter Driving Defogging Car Windows Winter Car Care Tips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
World
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget