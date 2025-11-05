Dubai Café Serves The World’s Most Expensive Coffee, At Around $1,000 A Cup: Know Why

A café in Dubai is making global headlines for serving what could be the world’s most expensive coffee, a cup priced at a staggering 3,600 dirhams (around $980).

A Rare Brew Born On Volcanic Slopes

The luxurious drink comes from the Nido 7 variety of Geisha beans, a rare and elite strain cultivated on the volcanic slopes of Mount Barú in western Panama. These beans are grown in minuscule micro-lots, with each harvest yielding just a few kilograms, making them among the most exclusive coffee beans in the world.

The coveted brew is being offered by Julith Coffee in Dubai, which plans to serve only about 400 cups of this premium beverage, ensuring that even among coffee enthusiasts, only a select few will ever taste it.

A Record-Breaking Auction

Earlier this year, the Nido 7 Geisha beans fetched a record price at an auction in Panama, where 20 kilograms sold for roughly 2.2 million dirhams ($600,000) after a fierce bidding war involving hundreds of international buyers.

Julith Coffee emerged victorious after an astonishing 549 bids, setting a new global record for the highest price ever paid for a batch of coffee beans.

Reserved For Royalty

Serkan Sagsoz, the head coffee roaster at Julith, revealed to The National that a cup has been reserved for Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Only a few others, he added, will get to experience what he calls a "piece of history."

"This is not a gimmick or a marketing stunt," Sagsoz said. "Nido 7 Geisha is an extraordinary coffee that only a handful of people on Earth will ever taste, and now, it’s available right here in Dubai. With so little of it in existence, every cup feels like history in a cup. I would be truly honoured to one day brew it for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed."

Originally from Turkey, Sagsoz described the coffee’s profile as delicate and layered, with white floral notes of jasmine, citrusy hints of orange and bergamot, and subtle undertones of apricot and peach. "It’s like honey, smooth, fragrant, and sweet," he added.

The "Crown Jewel" Of Coffee

Coffee connoisseurs worldwide regard the Nido 7 Geisha as the "crown jewel" of the Geisha family, known for its vibrant floral aroma and intricate sweetness. The variety earned an unprecedented score of 98 at the Best of Panama competition, one of the highest ever recorded in the coffee world. In fact, six international judges even awarded it a perfect 100.

Setting A New Global Benchmark

Dubai already holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive coffee, a cup previously sold for 2,500 dirhams ($680). But Julith Coffee’s latest creation has now shattered that record, setting a new global benchmark for luxury brews.