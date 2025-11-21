Detox, Yoga, Sattvic Diet: Patanjali Outlines Formula Behind Its Wellness Centres

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleDetox, Yoga, Sattvic Diet: Patanjali Outlines Formula Behind Its Wellness Centres

Patanjali says its wellness centres blend Ayurveda, yoga and modern diagnostics to treat over 100 ailments, offering detox therapies and sattvic diets alongside resort-like facilities.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Patanjali has highlighted what it describes as the core elements driving its wellness centres, stating that a combination of detox therapies, yoga and sattvic food forms the basis of its approach to disease management. According to the company, its centres integrate Ayurveda, yoga and modern diagnostic tools to offer relief from stress and lifestyle-related illnesses.

The company says its centres, operational since 2006, have drawn increased public interest at a time when conditions such as stress, obesity, diabetes and heart disease have become widespread. Patanjali maintains that the programmes run under the guidance of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna aim to provide what it calls a “unique mix” of ancient and modern practices.

Blend of Ayurveda and Modern Diagnostics

Patanjali claims its medicines are prepared from herbs sourced from its own farm houses and GAP-certified fields. “The company manufactures medicines from herbs obtained from its farm houses and GAP (Good Agriculture Practice) certified fields, which treat diseases at their root without any chemicals or steroids,” the statement said.

It further added that therapies such as Panchakarma, Shirodhara, Kati Basti and Swedan are combined with pathology tests, X-rays, ECG and ultrasound to enable more accurate diagnosis. The company also describes naturopathy and yoga as central to its treatment model, with daily sessions of pranayama, meditation and asanas before sunrise.

According to Patanjali, detoxification involves water therapy, mud therapy, fasting and sattvic diets, with the company claiming successful non-surgical treatment of more than 100 conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, arthritis, obesity and skin diseases.

Positioning as a Premium Wellness Facility

Patanjali also says its centres offer facilities comparable to high-end resorts, including modern rooms, an organic kitchen, swimming pool and spa. “With modern amenities, luxury accommodation, an organic kitchen, swimming pool, and spa facilities make it similar to a five-star resort, but the objective is not commercial, rather service to humanity,” the company said.

It claims that thousands of people from India and abroad visit its centres in Haridwar, Bengaluru, Nagpur and other locations annually. Swami Ramdev is quoted as saying that the goal is not only to help individuals recover from illness but to encourage long-term, medicine-free living. “Our goal is not just to free the patient from disease but to train them for a healthy life so they can remain free from medicines for life,” he said.

Patanjali cites this philosophy as the reason it considers its wellness programme among the more accessible and effective options available globally.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Patanjali Lifestyle
