Comic-Con India Gets A Brand New Venue In The Northeast. Check Out Dates

Comic Con India, the country’s most popular pop culture festival, is all set to make its debut in the Northeast with its first-ever Guwahati edition. Scheduled for November 22 and 23, the two-day extravaganza will bring fans a mix of comics, cosplay, gaming, anime, and creative experiences that the event has become synonymous with across India.

The entry into Guwahati marks a new milestone for Comic Con, which has already built strong roots in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This latest move reflects the organisers’ push to celebrate fandoms across the country, tapping into the Northeast’s vibrant youth culture and creative energy. Tickets for Comic-Con Guwahati are now live on the District app.

A Stage for Local Creativity

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, explained the significance of this new chapter: “For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is not just about adding a new city, it is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast. You see the creative fire here everywhere, in the colours of Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region.”

He added that for years, fans from the Northeast travelled to other cities to participate in Comic Con, often standing out with their creativity and dedication. Now, the community has a chance to showcase its artistry at home. “My hope is that a young cosplayer stitching their costume late into the night, an artist sketching superheroes inspired by local legends, or a gamer practising with friends in a cafe can walk into Guwahati Comic Con and feel: ‘this is my place, my people, my future.’ That is what makes this moment so special.”

Why Guwahati Makes Sense

The choice of Guwahati is not accidental. According to Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, the city has recently emerged as India’s fastest-growing destination for international travellers. Its growing reputation as a cultural and creative hub makes it an ideal host for an event that thrives on both local and global influences. From traditional Bihu beats to anime fandoms and K-pop playlists, the city’s unique blend of tradition and modernity provides fertile ground for Comic Con’s expansion.

Building an Inclusive Pop Culture Movement

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, emphasised inclusivity as a key driver of the expansion. “Our expansion into Guwahati is not just about adding another city, it is about celebrating every fandom and building authentic experiences. We are committed to keeping Comic Con accessible and we want people from across the country to be able to celebrate this fandom culture. With gaming, cosplay, music, and comics at its heart, this season will resonate deeply with the energetic youth culture of the Northeast.”

Beyond being a festival, Comic Con is also a launchpad for budding talent. It provides artists, illustrators, and writers with opportunities to showcase and sell their work, while also giving fans a space to celebrate their passions. With esports zones, cosplay competitions, and creative showcases, the Guwahati edition promises to highlight the region’s talent while strengthening its position as part of India’s pop culture landscape.