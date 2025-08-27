Linkin Park At Lollapalooza India 2026? Fans Think Bank Of Baroda Just Spilled The Beans

Linkin Park India: Lollapalooza India is set to make a grand return to Mumbai in 2026, marking its fourth edition in the country. Scheduled for January 24-25, 2026, the two-day celebration of music will once again take over the historic Mahalaxmi Race Course, promising more than 40 performers spread across four massive stages. Presale tickets for RuPay credit card holders went live on August 26, while general ticket sales for all fans will open at 12 pm on August 28, through BookMyShow.

Over the years, Lollapalooza India has pulled in some of the biggest names in global music, from Sting and Imagine Dragons to Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Green Day. That history of iconic headliners has only heightened speculation over who will lead the lineup in 2026. This time, all signs seem to be pointing in one direction, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Bank Of Baroda Notification Sparks Frenzy

The buzz reached fever pitch when a Bank of Baroda notification began making the rounds online. The alert featured a line from the band's nu-metal hit “In The End” before declaring, “Experience LINKIN PARK LIVE @ LollaPalooza 2026.”

NOT BANK OF BARODA CONFIRMING LINKIN PARK INDIA SHOW BEFORE LOLLAPALOOZA LMAO



via @KalpKawarat pic.twitter.com/vxa3o48HiN — Samarth (@iamstake) August 26, 2025

For fans of the band, this was more than enough to fuel excitement and convince many that the legendary group is finally headed to India.

Cryptic Linkin Park Clues On Social Media

Long before the notification surfaced, festival organisers themselves seemed to be playing a subtle game with fans. The official Lollapalooza India Instagram account has been dropping cryptic captions that many believe were deliberate nods toward Linkin Park. In a RuPay presale promotional post, the phrase “From zero to hundred” caught the eye of sharp followers, with “From Zero” being the title of Linkin Park’s 2024 album. Another post read, “Come be a part of something.. at Lolla India 2026!” Fans instantly connected the phrase “part of something” to lyrics from the band’s track “The Emptiness Machine.”

While nothing is set in stone until the organisers make it official, the trail of hints has created an electric sense of anticipation. If the whispers prove true, Lollapalooza India 2026 may well be remembered as the year Linkin Park brought its sound to Mumbai for the very first time.