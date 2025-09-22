Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Comic-Con Bengaluru 2025 Dates Annnounced: Check Out How To Get Passes

Comic-Con Bengaluru 2025 Dates Annnounced: Check Out How To Get Passes

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 returns on Dec 20-21 at KTPO, Whitefield, with cosplay, comics, gaming, VR, and exclusive experiences.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)

Comic-Con Bengaluru: Bengaluru is all set to become the ultimate playground for pop-culture fans this December. Comic Con India, the country’s premier celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, and immersive experiences, is returning to the city for its 13th edition. The two-day extravaganza promises to bring together artists, cosplayers, gamers, and creators from across India and the world. Fans can look forward to interactive sessions, exclusive merchandise, and thrilling competitions, making it one of the most anticipated weekends of the year in Karnataka’s tech capital.

Comic-Con Bengaluru: When and Where

Comic Con Bengaluru 2025 will take place on December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield. Known as one of the most anticipated editions in India, the event has become a hub for creativity, collaboration, and fan-driven excitement.

Bengaluru’s tech-savvy and innovative crowd ensures that each edition has a unique energy, blending work and play in ways that only this city can deliver.

Comic-Con Bengaluru: How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the event are available exclusively through the District app by Zomato. Fans are encouraged to secure their passes early, as previous editions have seen heavy attendance.

The app provides easy booking options and ensures that attendees have a seamless experience getting access to all zones, including cosplay competitions, gaming arenas, VR setups, and special meet-and-greet sessions.

Comic-Con Bengaluru: What To Expect

Bengaluru Comic Con attracts a mix of global and local talent. In previous editions, international comic creators like Ron Marz (Batman Vs Alien, Green Lantern) and Jamal Igle (Molly Danger) have interacted with fans in panels and meet-and-greets. Indian studios such as Tadam Gyadu, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Indusverse, Sufi Comics, and Amar Chitra Katha have showcased their work, encouraging collaboration and creativity among attendees.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Bengaluru Comic Con has its own flavour. Only here can you find a coder debugging all week and then showing up on the weekend dressed as Darth Vader. This city mixes work and play like no other. From gaming marathons in Koramangala cafés to indie comic meetups in Indiranagar, Bengaluru’s fandom is restless and inventive. It feels just like the startup spirit here, experimenting, building, and pushing boundaries for the sheer love of it. That’s why every edition in Bengaluru feels electric and is proof that pop culture runs deep in the heart of India’s tech capital.”

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said, “Bengaluru has a way of turning Comic Con into something bigger than the event itself. You can see students from design colleges debuting their first comics, entire startup teams showing up in themed cosplay, and gamers who bring the same intensity to a LAN match that they do to a hackathon. The city’s energy is collaborative. Fans here don’t just come to watch, they come to build, share, and celebrate together. That’s why Bengaluru Comic Con feels like a festival woven into the city’s own culture of ideas and innovation.”

Attendees can enjoy a 40,000 sq. ft. gaming zone with daily tournaments, VR experiences including Chandrayaan-themed setups, and themed attractions such as the Superman Zone and Minecraft Movie booths. Cosplayers will bring characters to life, including Doctor Strange, Darth Vader, Batman, Suppandi, and Chacha Chaudhary. The previous edition attracted over 50,000 attendees and more than 5,000 cosplayers, showcasing Bengaluru’s vibrant and passionate pop-culture community.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
