Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTom Holland Suffers 'Mild Concussion' While Shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland Suffers 'Mild Concussion' While Shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion on the set of his upcoming superhero film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:08 AM (IST)

Hollywood star Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion on the set of his upcoming superhero film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”.

The star will take a break from filming as a precaution and return to set in a few days, reports variety.com.

As per reports, nobody else was injured during the incident. Sony, who is producing the movie alongside Marvel Studios, will meet on Monday to work out a plan going forward. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” began production in Glasgow in early August, and it’s set to release in theaters next year on July 31.

Last month, Sony released a video of Holland on set in his new Spider Man suit, the first time he’s been back as Spider-Man since 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland said in the video, reports variety.com.

“We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Some of those familiar faces include “Spider-Man” stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like “The Bear” star Liza Colon-Zayas,

“Severance” Emmy winner Tramell Tillman and “Stranger Things” breakout Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in “Brand New Day,” as well as Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor Michael Mando as the Scorpion.

Earlier this month, Holland revealed why he gets a new Spider-Man suit 'every 2 weeks.'

Holland told Esquire in an interview that he imagines he is given a new Spider-Man suit once a fortnight after.

"Yeah, it definitely does. I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon," Holland, who began filming his upcoming fourth entry in the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in August, said.

Holland started acting at the age of nine when he enrolled in a dancing class. A choreographer noticed him and arranged for him to audition for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

After two years of training, he secured a supporting role in 2008. Later that year, he was upgraded to the title role, which he played until 2010. Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama The Impossible in 2012 as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami.

Holland then decided to pursue acting as a full-time career, appearing in How I Live Now and playing historical figures in the film In the Heart of the Sea and the TV miniseries Wolf Hall.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
Cricket
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Erupts Over FIR On I Love Mohammad: Provocative Slogans, Encounter Video Sparks Outrage
Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget