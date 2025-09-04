Lunar Eclipse 2025: Know How To Watch The Stunning Blood Moon In India This September

Lunar Eclipse 2025: September 2025 will bring a spectacular celestial event visible across India and many parts of the world. On the night of 7–8 September, skywatchers will witness a full lunar eclipse, commonly known as a Blood Moon. During this rare phenomenon, the Moon will appear glowing deep red, as if draped in a crimson veil. While this may sound eerie, the sight is actually mesmerising and utterly unique.

What Makes The Blood Moon 2025 So Special?

This event is the second and final full lunar eclipse of 2025, making it a must-watch for astronomy enthusiasts, photographers, and anyone fascinated by the night sky. India will have an excellent view of this celestial show, with the Moon turning red for nearly 82 minutes. The total eclipse will last around five hours, offering ample opportunity for observation and photography.

The Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. Unlike a simple shadow, the Moon does not turn completely dark. Instead, sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter blue and violet rays while allowing red and orange wavelengths to reach the Moon. This natural phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, is responsible for the Moon’s rich crimson glow.

For Indian viewers, the eclipse will be clearly visible from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chandigarh. The peak of the Blood Moon, when the Moon appears its deepest red, will be around 11:41 PM IST. The eclipse’s total duration runs from 8:58 PM on 7 September to 1:25 AM on 8 September, with the maximum eclipse occurring between 11:00 PM and 12:22 AM.

This celestial event is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. No special equipment is necessary, though binoculars or a telescope will enhance the details of the Moon’s surface. Whether you are an astronomy lover or simply someone who enjoys breathtaking sky spectacles, the Blood Moon of 2025 promises to be a memorable experience.

How To Watch The Blood Moon In India

Safe To View: You can safely observe the Blood Moon directly with your eyes—no special glasses required.

Use Optical Aids: Binoculars or telescopes can show the Moon's surface and red glow in greater detail.

Photography Tips: For photography, use a tripod and longer exposure settings for sharper images.

Check Weather Conditions: Cloud cover or rainfall may affect visibility, so monitor local weather forecasts.

Online Viewing: If your area has poor visibility, online live streams like the Virtual Telescope Project are a great alternative.

Why The Moon Turns Deep Red During A Blood Moon

The Blood Moon’s striking red colour is a result of a natural scientific process, not magic. When Earth aligns directly between the Sun and Moon, its shadow falls on the Moon. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue and violet rays scatter, while red and orange light reaches the Moon, giving it a deep crimson glow. This process, known as Rayleigh scattering, creates the iconic “Blood Moon” effect that has fascinated astronomers for centuries.

Timing And Visibility In India