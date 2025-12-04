Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleCelebrity-Inspired Bridal Makeup Looks For The Modern Indian Bride

Celebrity-Inspired Bridal Makeup Looks For The Modern Indian Bride

Discover modern bridal makeup styles that enhance your personality, from soft, natural glow to bold, glamorous looks for every bride.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Nirmala Tiwari) 

For modern Indian brides, makeup is more than a ritual; it’s a reflection of their personality, mood, and individuality. Modern bridal makeup celebrates both glamour and authenticity, from the elegance of the red carpet to timeless simplicity. Be it a soft, radiant glow or a bold, statement look, one thing remains constant: feeling confident, comfortable, and effortlessly beautiful on this day. 

ALSO READ: Serum-Skin Makeup: The Winter Beauty Trend That Gives You A Natural, Lit-From-Within Glow

The Minimal And Dewy Glow 

The minimalist bride embraces understated sophistication. This look begins with fresh, hydrated skin and a lightweight foundation that enhances rather than conceals. A touch of creamy concealer helps even out the tone, while subtle, earthy eyeshadows create soft definition. A fine line of eyeliner and a coat of mascara bring gentle focus to the eyes. The lips stay natural with peach, nude, or rose tones, and a hint of highlighter on the cheekbones gives that luminous, inner glow. Perfect for outdoor weddings or daytime ceremonies, this look enhances your natural charm without overpowering it. 

The Bold And Glamorous Statement 

Rich tones and sculpted definition make this glamorous style perfect for the bride wanting to make an entrance. It begins with a perfect, full-coverage base lightly set with powder for wear, then the centerpiece: eyes in smoky or metallic shadows seamlessly blended for depth. Thickness from eyeliner and volume in lashed-out lashes add drama, and defined brows with soft contouring for balance. The lips steal the show when finishing off with confidence and style in deep reds, plums, or berries. It goes great with evening celebrations and traditional ensembles. 

Finding Your Perfect Look 

Your bridal makeup is an extension of you and should reflect your personality, features, and skin tone. Contouring helps brides with softer features stay defined, while the naturally defined bone structures focus on luminosity. The fairer tones glow in peach or pink hues, the medium-toned complexions shine bright in rose gold and terracotta, and the deeper skin tones look absolutely stunning with rich metallics and bold lips. 

But in the end, it is not about the trends; the most perfect bridal look would be one in which a bride walks into a new chapter, empowered and truly being herself.

Nirmala Tiwari is NPD Head at Maliao Cosmetics 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bridal Makeup Modern Bride Makeup Indian Bridal Beauty Wedding Makeup Trends Minimal Bridal Look Bridal Beauty Tips
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Global Watch: Putin Arrives in India Today for First Post-Ukraine-War Visit Amid Heavy Security
Election Watch: Massive Irregularities Suspected in Bengal as 2,200 Booths Show Zero Updates
Breaking: In Tragic Amroha Accident, 4 doctors lost their lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget