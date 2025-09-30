6 Ayurvedic Practices That Can Help Reduce Stress And Improve Mental Clarity

(By Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu)

Stress has become a common concern of modern-day busy lifestyles, affecting every individual, irrespective of their age and gender. It influences our mood, productivity and overall well-being, often leaving us overwhelmed and frustrated. When left unmanaged, chronic stress can also lead to serious health ailments. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicinal practices, offers simple and timeless daily rituals that help calm the mind and promote mental clarity. Here are some common ones you can add to your routine:

Abhyanga (Self-Massage):

Abhyanga is a self-massaging ritual with warm oil (depending on the dosha) that helps nourish the skin, soothe the nervous system, promote better sleep, and also improve circulation. Practising it once or twice, just 20 minutes prior to taking a shower, can have a great impact on your physical and mental health.

Pranayama and Dhyana (Mindful Breathing and Meditation):

Pranayama and Dhyana are both essential parts of the Ayurvedic regime to maintain a balance between body, mind and soul. Focused breathing not only strengthens your lungs but also improves concentration levels. Furthermore, meditation promotes calmness and clarity.

Shirodhara (Forehead oil stream therapy):

Shirodhara is an ancient Ayurvedic therapy of continuously pouring warm liquid (usually oil) onto the forehead. The rhythmic process is believed to awaken the third-eye, or Ajna Chakra. It helps relax the mind, reduce stress, enhance mental clarity, alleviate eye pain and digital strain.

Kashayams Intake (Herbal Teas):

Kashayams are referred to as herbal Ayurvedic concoctions prepared by boiling Ayurvedic herbs in water. They are an excellent alternative to regular tea that contains tannins. Made with ginger, tulsi, giloy and other herbs, regular intake of herbal teas can help soothe the nervous system and promote better sleep.

Trataka (Candle Gazing):

Trataka is a ritual of staring intently at a candle flame without blinking. It promotes a deep sense of awareness and improves concentration, memory and vision. Candle grazing even helps the eyes by strengthening muscles and relieving strain.

Sattvic Diet (Clean eating):

Clean and healthy eating habits go a long way in keeping your mind and body healthy and harmonious. Eating sattvic foods such as legumes, nuts, fruits, and green vegetables promote mental clarity as well as improve vision.

Body, mind and soul are the three main pillars of Ayurveda that are intricately interconnected. And balancing them is what determines the long-term health and wellness of an individual.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu is the Director of Dr Basu Eye Care Centre

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

