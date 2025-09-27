Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Soda To Snacks: Everyday Food Items That Can Trigger Inflammation And Harm Your Health

From Soda To Snacks: Everyday Food Items That Can Trigger Inflammation And Harm Your Health

Discover everyday foods that can trigger inflammation and impact your health. Know which common items to watch out for and why they matter for your health.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Inflammation is the body’s natural defense mechanism, but when it becomes chronic, it can silently fuel a wide range of health problems, from joint pain and fatigue to serious conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. While genetics and lifestyle play a role, one of the most overlooked contributors is diet. What we put on our plate every day can either calm inflammation or make it worse. Several common foods can disrupt the body’s balance and drive inflammation over time.

Here are some of the most common food items:

Red And Processed Meats

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

These meats often contain saturated fats and preservatives that have been linked to increased inflammation. Regular consumption can put extra strain on the body’s immune response, making it harder to keep inflammation in check.

Refined Grains

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

White bread, polished white rice, or boxed breakfast cereal may be convenient, but refined grains have been stripped of fibre and nutrients. What’s left behind digests quickly, spiking blood sugar and triggering inflammatory pathways. Over time, this cycle can wear down the body’s natural defenses.

Snack Foods

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Chips, cookies, and pastries may satisfy cravings in the short term, but their mix of added sugars, refined oils, and artificial additives can increase the risk of inflammation. These highly processed snacks provide lesser nutritional value, leaving the body overloaded with substances that can fuel long-term health issues.

Sugary Beverages

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

From sodas to sweetened teas and energy drinks, sugary beverages are among the most potent inflammation-promoting culprits. These drinks flood the body with refined sugar, leading to sharp spikes in insulin and an inflammatory response. They provide no fibre or nutrients to balance the impact, making them especially harmful when consumed regularly.

Fried Foods

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Golden fries, crispy chicken, and other fried food items often contain trans fats or refined oils that are known to trigger inflammation. Cooking at high heat can also produce harmful compounds that further stress the body, making fried foods a double threat to long-term health.

Alcohol

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Excessive consumption of Alcohol can lead to inflammation, often mixed with sodas or consumed alongside processed foods, it may creates 'double whammy' effect. Whether it’s a cocktail with sugary mixers or beer paired with fried snacks, the combination amplifies the inflammatory response.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 12:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Inflammation Chronic Inflammation Foods Processed Foods And Inflammation Foods To Avoid For Inflammation
Read more
Photo Gallery

