8 Indian Celebs Who Made A Statement In Valentino Garavani

2. ⁠Kareena Kapoor: The actor stepped out in a rare vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble, originally designed by Valentino Garavani. Worn for her meeting with global football icon Lionel Messi in Mumbai, the look blended timeless couture with Kareena’s signature confidence. The beige skirt-and-blazer set reflected classic Valentino elegance, sharp tailoring softened by graceful femininity. The structured blazer featured a sculpted silhouette that highlighted Kareena’s frame, while the midi-length skirt added an old-world sophistication rarely seen on modern red carpets. Styled with minimal accessories, neutral heels, and statement sunglasses, Kareena let the craftsmanship of the 1993 Valentino design speak for itself. (Image Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)