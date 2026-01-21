Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Indian Celebs Who Made A Statement In Valentino Garavani

8 Indian Celebs Who Made A Statement In Valentino Garavani

From red carpet glamour to couture elegance, these Indian celebrities turned heads in Valentino Garavani. A visual fashion gallery celebrating bold luxury style moments.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
1. Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty made understated luxury look effortlessly striking during her appearance at Valentino Garavani’s first-ever Diwali party in India in 2025. Skipping conventional festive silhouettes, the actress embraced sharp international tailoring with a hint of celebratory drama. Dressed in a crepe de chine silk shirt layered under a Valentino double-breasted jacket, Athiya blended softness with structure in the most elegant way. The fluid silk shirt added movement and femininity, while the sharply tailored jacket brought in power-dressing energy. The addition of the Valentino Garavani Vain bag introduced a luxe finishing touch, complementing the outfit’s clean lines and polished aesthetic. (Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)
2. ⁠Kareena Kapoor: The actor stepped out in a rare vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble, originally designed by Valentino Garavani. Worn for her meeting with global football icon Lionel Messi in Mumbai, the look blended timeless couture with Kareena’s signature confidence. The beige skirt-and-blazer set reflected classic Valentino elegance, sharp tailoring softened by graceful femininity. The structured blazer featured a sculpted silhouette that highlighted Kareena’s frame, while the midi-length skirt added an old-world sophistication rarely seen on modern red carpets. Styled with minimal accessories, neutral heels, and statement sunglasses, Kareena let the craftsmanship of the 1993 Valentino design speak for itself. (Image Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
