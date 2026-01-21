India Scales Back Russian Oil Buys After Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat, Says US Treasury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Trump administration’s push to tighten economic pressure on Russia has gained renewed momentum, with a proposed sanctions bill that could empower the United States to slap extraordinarily steep tariffs on countries continuing to buy Russian oil. While the measure has broad implications, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made it clear that Beijing—not New Delhi—is the principal focus of Washington’s immediate concerns.

Senate Approval Key To Sweeping Tariff Powers

Speaking on Tuesday, Bessent said President Donald Trump would need the Senate’s consent before enforcing tariffs that could reach as high as 500 percent on nations importing Russian crude. These powers stem from a Russia Sanctions Bill introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, which the president has already endorsed. However, the legislation is still awaiting approval in the upper chamber.

Bessent indicated that the bill is designed as a powerful economic lever, but its implementation hinges on congressional backing. He also suggested that there is significant support on Capitol Hill, noting earlier that as many as 85 senators may be willing to authorize Trump to impose such penalties, particularly against China.

India Steps Back, China Draws Fire

On India, Bessent said the situation has shifted in recent weeks. According to him, New Delhi has effectively paused its purchases of Russian oil following the Trump administration’s move to impose a 25 percent tariff. He explained that India had increased imports from Russia after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, largely to take advantage of discounted prices, but the new tariff regime has curtailed that flow.

India has previously defended its energy strategy, maintaining that its decisions are guided by global market conditions and the need to ensure affordable supplies for its population. Bessent, however, contrasted India’s pullback with China’s continued reliance on Russian oil, identifying Beijing as the main target of potential punitive action.

Europe & Broader Geopolitical Stakes

Bessent also took aim at Europe, criticizing several countries for continuing to purchase Russian oil despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He argued that such transactions indirectly bankroll Moscow’s war effort. While acknowledging India’s recent scaling back, he underscored that China remains a major buyer and a critical source of revenue for Russia.

When unveiling the bill on January 8, Senator Graham said it would give President Trump “significant leverage” over countries such as China, India, and Brazil, pressuring them to halt imports of discounted Russian crude. Graham has been particularly vocal about China’s role, repeatedly arguing that its energy trade with Moscow sustains what he has described as “Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine.”

Trump Signals Broader Economic Options

Separately, President Trump addressed reporters during a White House briefing marking the first anniversary of his inauguration. While touching on immigration, economic performance, and foreign policy, he also warned that alternative revenue measures could be pursued if the Supreme Court overturns tariffs imposed last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Together, the comments underscore a strategy that blends sanctions, tariffs, and legislative pressure as Washington seeks to reshape global energy trade linked to Russia.