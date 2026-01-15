ABP Live Pet First: Here’s How To Look After Your Pet During Winters

As winter tightens its grip across many parts of India, the chill in the air doesn’t just affect humans. Pets, too, feel the seasonal shift, often more intensely than we realize. While sweaters and jackets may seem like enough, winter care for pets goes far beyond simply keeping them warm. From skin health and mobility to immunity and daily activity, the colder months demand thoughtful adjustments in how pet parents care for their furry companions.

Here’s a closer look at what winter means for pets and how you can help them stay healthy and comfortable through the season.

Dry Paws, Cracked Noses Need Attention

Cold air strips moisture from the skin, and pets are no exception. Dry, cracked noses, rough paw pads, flaky skin, and dandruff-like particles on the coat are common winter signs. Regular brushing helps, but it may not be enough in harsh weather, especially when frequent baths worsen dryness.

Winter grooming calls for a gentler approach: less water-based bathing, daily brushing, and the use of pet-safe moisturizers. Natural oils and butters commonly used for pets can help restore moisture and protect sensitive areas like paws, noses, and elbows.

Lethargy Isn’t Always Just Winter Laziness

Sluggishness during winter is often brushed off as seasonal laziness, but in some cases, it can signal joint discomfort, especially in older pets or those prone to arthritis. Falling air pressure and cold temperatures can stiffen muscles and inflame joints, making movement painful.

Watch for signs like limping, stiffness, frequent slipping, or excessive licking of joints. While arthritis cannot be cured, its impact can be managed with proper nutrition, gentle exercise, massages, and supplements that help reduce inflammation.

When Coughs Sound Like Quacks

Winter is also peak season for respiratory issues in pets. From common colds and flu-like symptoms to more serious conditions like kennel cough, the signs can range from runny noses and sneezing to a distinct, honking cough that resembles a duck or goose.

Ear infections are another concern, often triggered by dry air and increased dust. Any persistent respiratory or ear-related symptoms should be checked by a veterinarian. Preventive care, including balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and immunity-supporting supplements, plays a crucial role during this time.

Why Warm Food Matters More In Winter

Diet becomes especially important in colder months. Just like humans crave warm, nourishing meals, pets benefit from seasonal adjustments too. Warm bone broth, for instance, is a simple addition that supports hydration and immunity.

Rich in amino acids, minerals, collagen, and joint-supporting compounds, bone broth can help with digestion, skin health, and mobility, all areas that tend to suffer during winter.

Skipping Walks? Don’t Panic, Adapt

Cold mornings can make outdoor walks challenging, but that doesn’t mean pets should miss out on physical and mental stimulation. Indoor play sessions, obedience practice, and puzzle toys can help keep them active.

Sunny afternoons are ideal for short, relaxed walks, allowing pets to soak up warmth without battling the early-morning chill. Simple changes in routine can ensure pets stay engaged without compromising comfort.

Winter Care Is More Than A Sweater

Pet parents often debate the need for winter clothing, and preferences vary from pet to pet. But one thing is clear, winter care is not limited to outerwear. It’s a season that calls for mindful grooming, tailored nutrition, health monitoring, and creative ways to stay active.



