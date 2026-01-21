Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh

India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi continues to observe a “disturbing pattern” of attacks on minorities and their properties.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

India has decided to withdraw the families and dependents of its officials posted in Bangladesh amid rising security concerns linked to increased activities of extremist elements in the country, sources said.

The decision comes just weeks ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections. Official sources told news agency PTI that the move is a precautionary step in view of the prevailing security situation.

“Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, dependents of officials posted at the High Commission and other Indian missions have been advised to return to India,” sources said, while clarifying that all Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh remain fully functional.

No Clarity On Timeline

A non-family posting is considered one of the strictest security measures and is usually enforced in regions assessed as unstable or high-risk. There is, however, no clarity yet on the timeline for the withdrawal of families or whether they will return once the situation improves.

India currently has its High Commission in Dhaka, along with consulates in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have been under strain since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office in 2024 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Both countries have since stepped up security at their respective diplomatic missions amid protests and unrest.

Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Concerns have also been raised over a reported spike in violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on December 12. India has flagged the issue and urged Bangladeshi authorities to take firm action against communal violence.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi continues to observe a “disturbing pattern” of attacks on minorities and their properties.

“We continue to witness recurring attacks on minorities, their homes and businesses by extremist elements,” Jaiswal said, adding that attempts to attribute such incidents to personal disputes or political rivalries only serve to embolden perpetrators and deepen insecurity among minority communities.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
