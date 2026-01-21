Greenland PM Warns Citizens To Brace For ‘Possible US Invasion’

Greenland’s prime minister has urged citizens and authorities to begin preparing for the possibility of a military invasion, even while stressing that such an outcome remains unlikely. The warning comes as US President Donald Trump continues to talk up taking control of the Arctic territory, driving fresh anxiety across Nuuk and Copenhagen. Speaking at a press conference in the Greenlandic capital, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the risk cannot be dismissed outright, and called for stronger readiness planning. Denmark has rejected any US claim over Greenland and is seeking allied support.

Nielsen said there was no expectation of immediate military confrontation, but argued that Greenland must adapt to a new security environment where threats can emerge quickly. He called for greater public awareness and preparedness planning across institutions, a signal of how seriously Greenland’s leadership is treating Trump’s repeated assertions that the US should control the island.

Trump has framed Greenland’s strategic position in the Arctic as critical for US security and influence, citing defence infrastructure and competition with rivals in the region. However, Greenland’s government has repeatedly stated the territory is not for sale, and that its future must be decided by its own people.

Denmark Pushes Back As Allies Warn Against Escalation

The remarks are likely to intensify diplomatic strain between Washington and Copenhagen, with Denmark insisting that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and protected under international law and NATO frameworks. European officials have warned that coercive messaging against Denmark would undermine alliance cohesion at a time of wider geopolitical instability.

Greenland has long been a sensitive subject in the US strategic imagination due to its Arctic reach, but the latest rhetoric has pushed it into the centre of international debate. Nielsen’s intervention signals a shift from political rebuttal to security planning, as Greenland attempts to reassure its population while warning that the global environment has changed.

The statement also reflects growing concern that geopolitical pressure could spill beyond diplomacy, forcing Greenland and Denmark to strengthen defence coordination and crisis preparedness, even if a direct confrontation remains remote.

