HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First: Meet Gurgaon's Cat ‘Petfluencer’ Who Turned Pure Cuteness Into A ₹4.5 Lakh Empire

ABP Live Pet First brings the inspiring story of August, the Gurgaon ginger cat who earned over ₹4.5 lakh in 2025 as a rising pet influencer.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

What started as a fun Instagram page has now become one of India’s most talked-about pet success stories. A ginger cat named August, managed by her human from Gurgaon and Nagaland, has quietly rewritten the rules of India’s creator economy, by earning over ₹4.5 lakh in a single year.

The reveal came through a rare, transparent income report shared on August’s Instagram page on December 30, instantly grabbing attention across social media. The numbers weren’t just impressive, they told a powerful story of patience, consistency and unexpected opportunity.

From Zero Followers To Serious Income

The journey didn’t begin with brand deals or viral fame. The year opened with ₹0 earnings. Growth arrived slowly. February brought ₹33,000, March slipped back to zero, and then April exploded with ₹1.4 lakh in one month. The rest of the year danced between quiet phases and busy brand campaigns before closing strong with ₹95,000 in December, taking the total beyond ₹4.5 lakh.

The Secret Ingredient: Style + Consistency

August’s content blends high-fashion charm with relentless consistency. Pearl necklaces, oversized bows, bindis, nose pins and couture-style looks turned the feline into a walking fashion statement. No single viral moment built the account, it was steady posting, visual storytelling and audience bonding that did the magic.

In a heartfelt caption, August’s owner wrote: "Started from scratch, ended with progress. A reminder that small beginnings still matter… it represents consistency, learning, and starting"

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Gurgaon ABP Live Pet First Pet Influencer India Gurgaon Cat Influencer
