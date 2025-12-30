Liquid Nitrogen Cocktail Goes Wrong at Moscow Party, Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In an era where every celebration is expected to look spectacular online, parties are no longer just about good food and conversation. From smoky drinks to colour-shifting cocktails, hosts increasingly chase moments that are visually striking and “Instagrammable”. But what happens when style overtakes safety?

A disturbing incident from Russia offers a chilling answer. A viral video circulating on social media shows how a popular party trend nearly cost a man his life, reigniting debate over whether every viral idea deserves to be copied without proper understanding or caution.

A Corporate Party with a Dramatic Twist

According to media reports, the incident took place at a corporate event in Moscow, attended by a 38-year-old man. The venue was a culinary studio known as Igra Stolov, where organisers had hired a mixologist to entertain guests with liquid nitrogen-based cocktails.

Liquid nitrogen is often used in high-end food and drink presentations to rapidly cool items and create a dramatic fog-like effect. As it vaporises, it releases thick white clouds that float through the air, making drinks look theatrical and unforgettable. It’s precisely this visual drama that has made such cocktails popular at upscale events and parties.

When Showmanship Overpowers Safety

However, the spectacle came at a terrible cost. Reports suggest that guests were not properly warned that liquid nitrogen-based drinks should only be consumed after the substance has fully evaporated.

In the now-viral video, the man is seen waiting for his drink before taking a sip from a paper cup. Almost instantly, nitrogen vapour escapes from his mouth. Within seconds, he appears to be in extreme pain, screaming as the seriousness of the situation becomes clear.

What should have been a light-hearted moment quickly turned into a medical emergency.

Medical Emergency and Emergency Surgery

As the man’s condition rapidly deteriorated, an ambulance was called to the scene. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a stomach rupture — a severe and life-threatening injury.

According to Russian media reports, the damage was so extensive that surgeons were forced to operate immediately to save his life. The incident has since sparked widespread concern and discussion online, with many questioning how such a dangerous oversight could occur at a professional event.

A Sobering Reminder About Viral Trends

This shocking case serves as a stark reminder that not every trend is harmless, no matter how appealing it looks on social media. While innovative food and drink presentations can elevate an experience, they also demand responsibility, expertise, and clear communication.