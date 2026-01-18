ABP Live Pet First: Before You Bring Home A Bunny, Know These Essential Rabbit Care Facts

Soft fur, twitching noses, and gentle eyes, rabbits often seem like the perfect pet at first glance. The idea of petting a calm bunny after a long day feels comforting, even therapeutic. And in many ways, caring for a pet is important for emotional well-being. But before bringing a rabbit home, it’s essential to understand that these quiet animals come with specific needs, long-term responsibility, and a lifestyle that may surprise first-time pet owners.

Rabbits are not low-maintenance pets. They are sensitive, intelligent, and deeply affected by their environment. Knowing what life with a rabbit truly looks like can help you decide whether you’re ready for the commitment.

A Long-Term Companion, Not A Short-Term Pet

(Image Source: Canva)

One of the most overlooked facts about rabbits is their lifespan. With proper care, rabbits can live anywhere between 10 and 12 years. That means adopting a rabbit is not a phase, it’s a long-term responsibility that extends well beyond daily feeding and cleaning.

Not Always The Best Choice For Young Children

Rabbits may look cuddly, but they are prey animals by nature. Loud noises, sudden movements, or being picked up abruptly can easily frighten them. Unlike dogs or cats, most rabbits do not enjoy being lifted, as it triggers their instinctive fear of predators.

This makes rabbits less suitable as pets for very young children. They require calm handling, patience, and an understanding of boundaries, qualities that usually come with age. For families considering a rabbit, adult supervision and shared responsibility are essential.

They Thrive On Companionship, Preferably Their Own Kind

Rabbits are social creatures. In the wild, they rely on each other for safety and comfort. A single rabbit must remain constantly alert, which can lead to stress over time. Having another rabbit nearby helps distribute that sense of vigilance and allows them to communicate in their own way.

If you plan to keep more than one rabbit, spaying or neutering is strongly recommended. Even single rabbits benefit from this, as it can improve behavior and overall well-being.

Space And Exercise Are Non-Negotiable

A rabbit’s health depends heavily on movement. Experts recommend at least four hours of exercise every day. Keeping a rabbit confined to a small cage for long periods can affect both physical and mental health, including digestion and stress levels.

Ideally, rabbits should have access to a large, open space, sometimes even a dedicated room. If that’s not possible, their enclosure must be significantly larger than their body size, allowing them to stand upright and move freely. Multi-level setups are encouraged, and their living area needs daily upkeep along with weekly deep cleaning.

Your Home Will Need Rabbit-Proofing

Rabbits explore the world with their teeth. Since their teeth grow continuously, chewing is not a habit, it’s a necessity. Furniture legs, baseboards, wires, and cables are all fair game unless protected.

Preparing your home means covering exposed wires, protecting wooden surfaces, and providing plenty of safe chew toys to redirect their instincts. Without these precautions, both your belongings and your rabbit’s health could be at risk.

Their Diet Is More Complex Than You Think

(Image Source: Canva)

Carrots may be iconic, but they are not a rabbit’s main food. The foundation of a healthy rabbit diet is hay or grass, which supports digestion and dental health. Fresh vegetables play a supporting role, while fruits like carrots, apples, or pineapple are treats, meant only for occasional feeding.

Balanced nutrition is crucial. An improper diet can quickly lead to digestive issues, one of the most common health concerns in rabbits.

Specialised Medical Care Is Essential

Rabbits require veterinarians who are trained specifically to treat them. Routine check-ups are important for monitoring dental health, preventing parasites, and keeping vaccinations up to date. This specialised care can be more expensive and less accessible than general pet services, something potential owners should factor in early.