Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyle7 Fusion Dishes To Kick Off The New Year On A Delicious Note

7 Fusion Dishes To Kick Off The New Year On A Delicious Note

Discover these mouth-watering fusion dishes that perfectly blend global cuisines, bold flavours and creative twists, ideal for food lovers who enjoy experimenting with taste and texture.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

(By Dhruv Kohli)

Plans for the new year don't always involve loud gatherings and long resolutions. Sometimes, they are about slowing down, catching up with people you like, and eating food that feels a little indulgent but still fun.  Fusion food which brings together familiar flavours with unexpected twists, fits naturally into the mood for trying something new without making you step out of your comfort zone. 

Here are seven fusion options that are worth trying if you want to start the year off on a delicious note.

ALSO READ: From Day Brunches To Midnight Toasts: New-Year-Ready Kurta Styles That Go Anywhere

Strawberry Matcha Bubble Tea

This drink feels like a fresh start in a glass. A sweet-tangy strawberry syrup softens the deep, earthy notes of Japanese matcha, resulting in a flavour that is well-balanced rather than overbearing. It's refreshing and decadent when served over chewy tapioca pearls, making it perfect for people who are easing into the year without wanting anything too heavy.

Caramel Latte Cold Coffee

Many people start the New Year by returning to their routines, and a good cup of coffee becomes essential. Bold espresso and smooth caramel sweetness are combined in this caramel latte cold coffee, and bubbles add a fun texture. It's captivating enough to feel like a little improvement over your regular coffee break, yet familiar enough to be comforting.

Korean Veg Ramen Bowl

After the rush of Christmas catch-ups and New Year plans, this ramen bowl offers a sense of comfort without adding to the excess. It feels comforting and healthful at the same time because it is loaded with fresh vegetables, springy noodles, and a well-seasoned broth. It's the type of meal you choose when you want something filling but not overpowering on quiet New Year's evenings.

Seoul Chicken Crunch Salad

This shows that salads don't have to feel like a compromise. A strong Korean-style dressing, crunchy chicken, pickled onions, jalapenos, and a variety of vegetables are combined with crisp lettuce. It's ideal for people who want to balance decadent meals with something new in the early months of the year because it's light but filling.

Korean Honey Gochujang Veggie Burger

The sweet honey balances the bold heat of gochujang, garlic, and soy, creating a flavour that’s layered and satisfying. Soft buns, a crisp patty, and a generous drizzle of sauce bring texture and richness to every bite, making it the kind of bold choice that feels like a small adventure to kick off the year.

Loaded Honey Sriracha Fries

Some of the best New Year moments happen over shared plates, and these loaded fries are made for that. Generously coated in honey sriracha sauce and topped with crispy onions and jalapenos, they deliver sweet heat with every bite. It is messy, tasty, and perfect for long conversations and unplanned second helpings.

Kurkure Chicken Momos

Momos are a year-round favourite, but these fried, peri peri-spiced versions add a festive edge. Crispy on the outside and packed with juicy, well-seasoned chicken, they strike the perfect balance between crunch and comfort. Ideal for New Year evenings that call for familiar flavours with a little extra punch.
As the holiday buzz settles and everyday routines slowly return, the New Year feels like a quiet pause, an opportunity to try something new without pressure. These fusion dishes fit that space perfectly, offering familiar flavours with a playful twist that makes the start of the year feel a little more adventurous.

Dhruv Kohli is the Founder of Boba Bhai

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Food Trends Fusion Dishes Fusion Food Ideas Global Cuisine Fusion Modern Fusion Recipes Creative Food Ideas Gourmet Fusion Dishes International Fusion Food Experimental Cuisine
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget