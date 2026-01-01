From Day Brunches To Midnight Toasts: New-Year-Ready Kurta Styles That Go Anywhere

(By Mr Anuj Mundhra)

As the New Year has arrived, the festive dressing does not mean one has to plan multiple outfit changes for different occasions throughout the day or from one event to the next. Today’s modern wardrobe leans toward versatile pieces that feel relaxed enough for a sunlit brunch, yet polished enough to transition seamlessly into a midnight toast.

Among the staples for ethnic wear, the kurta continues to stand the test of time, and is a favourite, especially when crafted in timeless Jaipur textiles which effortlessly combine a modern aesthetic with a silhouette that is contemporary and focuses on comfort.

With mindful fabric choices and smart styling and cuts, kurtas can effortlessly transition from midday get together to the New Year toast. Here is a curated list of kurtas inspired by the aesthetic trends that are the perfect combination of modern and traditional.

Printed Straight Kurtas With Subtle Details

A straight kurta with layered detailing of prints is a great choice to wear for any casual event in the day. Printed in straight lines or florals, with fabric choices like cotton, or silk/cotton blends. Even with trace threads of embroidery, or simple antique metal piping and pintucks, the refined detailing gives for the comfort that works. As the evening unfolds, simply swap flats for metallic or jewelled heels and introduce statement baubles to instantly elevate the look.

Kurta Co-ord Sets For Easy Elegance

For those looking for easy-going yet classy styles, kurtas co-ord sets are the best. Co-ord sets inspired by Jaipur are often made with matching prints, simple embellishments, and earth colours. These sets are ideal for casual occasions and brunches. For New Year celebrations, elevate the look with a sleek hairstyle, layered jewellery, and a bold statement clutch.

Anarkali-Style Kurtas With Graceful Flow

Anarkali kurtas are an ideal choice for those who prioritise comfort without compromising on elegance. With soft, flowy silhouettes steeped in drama, they are a great choice. Patterns in richer colors and hues, like emerald green, wine, or midnight blue are great. These colors make a long-lasting impact while also feeling light and breezy at night or quick daytime during the day. For daytime elegance, keep the look minimal with understated accessories.

Long Kurtas With Statement Sleeves

Classic kurta styles are modernized by statement sleeves that include tie-up bits, subtle gathers, or flared cuffs. These kinds of styles are great for daytime events, and are visually interesting enough to carry through for evening occasions without having to do any substantial restyling. Inspired by contemporary Jaipur artistry, these styles strike a seamless balance between timeless tradition and modern design sensibilities.

Layer-Friendly Kurtas For After-Dark Glam

Kurtas with clean necklines and structured silhouettes are perfect for layering. For a laidback look on a daytime outing, you can wear these kurtas alone. As evening sets in, simply add a lightweight jacket, an embroidered shrug, or a festive dupatta to transform the outfit into a party-ready ensemble with minimal styling effort.

Mr Anuj Mundhra is the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director at Nandani Creation Limited, Jaipur Kurti