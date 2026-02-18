ABP Live Doc Talk | 6 Common Cervical Cancer Myths Every Woman Must Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As doctors, one of the most concerning aspects of cervical cancer is not just the disease itself, but the myths and misinformation that prevent women from seeking timely screening and care. Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that is largely preventable and highly treatable when detected early. Yet, misconceptions continue to put women at unnecessary risk.

Myth 1: Cervical Cancer Only Affects Older Women

Many believe cervical cancer is a disease of older age. In reality, it commonly affects women between the ages of 30 and 50. Younger women are also at risk, especially if they have been exposed to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer. Early screening is essential regardless of age once a woman becomes sexually active.

Myth 2: If There Are No Symptoms, There Is No Cancer

Cervical cancer often does not show symptoms in its early stages. This is precisely why regular screening through Pap smears and HPV tests is crucial. Symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or discomfort during intercourse usually appear only when the disease has progressed. Waiting for symptoms can lead to delayed diagnosis and limited treatment options.

Myth 3: HPV Infection Means Cancer Is Inevitable

HPV infection is common, and in most cases, the body clears the virus naturally. Only persistent infections with high-risk HPV strains may lead to cervical cancer over time. Regular screening helps identify precancerous changes early, long before cancer develops. An HPV diagnosis should be seen as a call for monitoring not panic.

Myth 4: Vaccination Is Unnecessary For Adults

The HPV vaccine is most effective when given before exposure to the virus, but it can still offer protection to adults who have not been exposed to all HPV strains. Vaccination, along with screening, significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer and should be discussed with a doctor based on individual health history.

Myth 5: Cervical Cancer Screening Is Painful Or Unsafe

Fear and discomfort are common reasons women avoid screening. In reality, Pap smears and HPV tests are quick, safe procedures that cause minimal discomfort. The benefits of early detection far outweigh the temporary unease during the test.

Myth 6: Only Wwomen With Multiple Partners Are At Risk

Cervical cancer does not discriminate based on lifestyle choices. Even women with a single lifetime partner can contract HPV. This myth creates stigma and prevents many women from seeking preventive care.

The Doctor’s Advice

Cervical cancer is largely preventable through awareness, vaccination, and routine screening. As doctors, we urge women to prioritise their reproductive health, seek regular check-ups, and have open conversations with healthcare providers. Dispelling myths can save lives - and early action can make all the difference.

