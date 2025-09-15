10 Types Of Cheese Every Food Lover Must Try At Least Once

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyle10 Types Of Cheese Every Food Lover Must Try At Least Once

From creamy Brie to bold Roquefort, here are 10 types of cheese every food enthusiast should taste at least once. A flavourful journey through textures, origins, and traditions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cheese has long been a symbol of celebration, comfort, and culinary artistry. From creamy French varieties to bold Spanish and tangy Greek staples, every cheese tells a story of culture, tradition, and craftsmanship. Whether you enjoy it on its own, paired with wine, or woven into recipes, cheese has the power to transform everyday meals into gourmet experiences.

This list shows ten types of cheese every true food lover should try at least once, each with its own distinct character, heritage, and unforgettable taste.

1. Brie

(Image Source: Pinterest/KitchenSeer)
(Image Source: Pinterest/KitchenSeer)

Brie is also known as the "Queen of Cheeses." This soft and creamy cheese has a delicate white rind that adds a subtle earthy flavour and has originated from France. When served at room temperature, Brie becomes luxuriously gooey. Its mild flavour profile appeals to both newcomers and seasoned cheese enthusiasts, offering a rich buttery taste with hints of mushroom. Traditionally, Brie has been celebrated in French culinary history, and today, it holds a permanent spot on international cheese boards.

2. Cheddar

(Image Source: Pinterest/thekitchn)
(Image Source: Pinterest/thekitchn)

Cheddar originated from the village of Cheddar in Somerset. It is one of the greatest contributions of Britain to the world of cheese. Cheddar cheese is known for its firm texture and sharp flavour. What makes Cheddar truly remarkable is how its flavour deepens with age, transforming from smooth and buttery to complex and nutty. Cheddar ranges from mild and creamy to extra mature varieties with a tangy bite. This flavour of this taste deepens with age, transforming from smooth and buttery to complex and nutty.

3. Parmigiano Reggiano

(Image Source: Pinterest/lovefooddotcom)
(Image Source: Pinterest/lovefooddotcom)

Often called the "King of Cheeses," Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy is renowned for its granular texture and umami-rich flavour. It's aged for a minimum of 12 months, and often up to 36 months, making this hard cheese develop nutty, salty, and savoury notes. The crystals formed during ageing add a delightful crunch, elevating every bite. Its complex flavour shines when grated over pasta, shaved into salads, or enjoyed in chunks with balsamic vinegar. This cheese is so unique that it's produced only in specific Italian regions.

4. Gouda

(Image Source: Pinterest/wisconsincheese)
(Image Source: Pinterest/wisconsincheese)

Gouda originated from Netherlands, and is one of the world's most popular cheeses due to its creamy texture and slightly sweet taste. Young Gouda offers a mild buttery flavour, while aged varieties develops a firm texture with caramel-like notes. From farmhouse wheels to supermarket staples, this cheese remains a Dutch treasure that continues to charm food enthusiasts around the world. It a versatile cheese that makes it a favourite in sandwiches, snacks, and cheese platters.

5. Camembert

(Image Source: Pinterest/cuisineactuelle)
(Image Source: Pinterest/cuisineactuelle)

Camembert is another French classic that resembles Brie, but brings a deeper and more rustic flavour to the table. This cheese is known for its bloomy rind and soft interior. It has an intense earthiness that's often described as mushroom-like with hints of garlic. Originating from Normandy, Camembert carries a legacy of farmhouse traditions and French culinary pride. When baked, it turns into a molten pool of indulgence, perfect for dipping bread or roasted vegetables.

6. Mozzarella

(Image Source: Pinterest/hellofreshusa)
(Image Source: Pinterest/hellofreshusa)

Mozzarella, particularly the traditional Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, is celebrated for its delicate, milky taste and soft, elastic texture. Unlike the other aged cheeses, mozzarella is best enjoyed fresh. It's freshness lends creamy richness to dishes like pizza, pasta, and more. Authentic buffalo mozzarella, produced in southern Italy, offers a tangier flavour compared to the cow’s milk variety, elevating simple dishes into gourmet experiences. Refreshing, versatile, and universally loved, mozzarella embodies Italian simplicity at its best.

7. Manchego

(Image Source: Pinterest/ldiggen)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ldiggen)

Manchego comes from Spain's La Mancha region. It's a sheep's milk cheese with a distinctive herringbone rind pattern. Aged from two months to two years, Manchego ranges from mild and creamy to firm and nutty with caramel undertones. The firm texture of this cheese makes it easy to slice, while its rich flavour pairs beautifully with olives and Spanish wines.

8. Swiss Emmental

(Image Source: Pinterest/lacademie_com)
(Image Source: Pinterest/lacademie_com)

Swiss Emmental has iconic holes or "eye" that form during fermentation. It's mild, slightly nutty, and subtly sweet. Swiss Emmental is a semi-hard cheese that's a staple in fondue and melts beautifully in sandwiches and bakes. With origins in the Emme Valley of Switzerland, authentic Emmental carries centuries of tradition and craftsmanship. Its balanced flavour makes it approachable while still offering complexity. People pair it with wines, cured meats, or fresh bread, to elevate their simple meals.

9. Feta

(Image Source: Pinterest/zerringunaydin)
(Image Source: Pinterest/zerringunaydin)

Feta is Greece's most famous cheese. It's cherished for its crumbly texture and tangy, salty flavour. Traditionally made from sheep's or goat's milk, authentic Feta is aged in brine, giving it its distinctive sharpness and creaminess. Feta brings a burst of freshness to salads, pies, and Mediterranean dishes, pairing wonderfully with olives, tomatoes, and herbs. It's a versatile cheese that can be used while baking and as well as while grilling. Genuine Feta can only come from specific regions of Greece, ensuring quality and authenticity.

10. Roquefort

(Image Source: Pinterest/wordpressdotcom)
(Image Source: Pinterest/wordpressdotcom)

Roquefort, a famous French blue cheese, is celebrated for its bold, tangy flavour and distinct blue veins created by Penicillium mould. Matured in limestone caves of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, this cheese boasts a creamy yet crumbly texture that delivers a sharp and slightly salty punch. It's often paired with sweet wines or fresh fruits. Despite its intense flavour, it has a devoted following among cheese lovers who crave something adventurous and complex. Rich in history, Roquefort has been adored since Roman times and remains a symbol of artisanal cheesemaking.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Types Of Cheese Best Cheese Varieties Must Try Cheeses World Cheeses Gourmet Cheese List
Read more
