Tracing The Evolution of Laminates Alongside India’s Changing Interiors

India’s decorative surface materials industry has evolved steadily over the past few decades, shifting from a largely functional category to one that plays a visible role in interior design. This transformation has closely followed changes in urban living, consumer preferences, and architectural thinking, where laminates are no longer treated as background materials but as defining elements in homes and commercial spaces.

When the laminate market first began to take shape in India, choices were driven mainly by durability and cost. Visual appeal was secondary, and surface materials were selected for their practicality rather than their contribution to design. As cities expanded and exposure to global trends increased, expectations began to change. Consumers and designers started looking for materials that could combine performance with aesthetics.

This shift became more pronounced in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when housing and commercial developments began adopting an international design sensibility. Decorative materials started contributing more actively to the overall visual identity of spaces. It was during this period that Royale Touche strengthened its design focus, developing collections that addressed functional requirements while responding to emerging aesthetic preferences. Laminated surfaces that were once used discreetly began taking centre stage in furniture, wall panels, and architectural applications.

As demand grew, consistency in manufacturing emerged as a critical requirement. Larger and more complex projects required uniform finishes and reliable performance across volumes. Over time, Royale Touche invested in advanced production lines, surface-finishing technologies, and quality-testing systems, enabling it to deliver consistency at scale, an aspect valued by designers and contractors alike.

Exports added another layer to the company’s journey. Entering international markets required adherence to stricter quality standards and documentation processes, strengthening internal systems and reinforcing benchmarks across operations. This exposure also positioned Indian-manufactured decorative surfaces within a broader global supply chain.

Rather than frequent reinvention, Royale Touche has followed a gradual path of consolidation, supported by continuity in leadership and operations. By balancing traditional manufacturing strengths with modern systems such as automation and digital process management, the brand has remained relevant in a design-driven market where trends change quickly, but reliability continues to matter.

