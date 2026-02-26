Caring Beyond Headlines: Inside The Ongoing Work To Support India’s Abandoned And Forgotten

As India’s urban centres expand at an unprecedented pace, a quieter crisis continues to unfold in public spaces and on city margins. Elderly citizens left without caregivers, individuals living with mental health conditions, and people disconnected from family networks often find themselves abandoned, invisible, and without support. Addressing this reality is the long-term work of Jas Kalra, who leads the Gurugram-based nonprofit

The Earth Saviours Foundation.

The organisation focuses on the rescue, shelter, and lifelong care of abandoned senior citizens and vulnerable individuals. Operating residential care facilities, the foundation provides food, medical treatment, clothing, and daily assistance at no cost to those in its care.

Continuing a Legacy of Service

Kalra assumed responsibility for the foundation following the passing of his father, who established the organisation. Since then, he has taken an active role in both administrative planning and field-level operations. His involvement includes coordinating rescues, managing shelter homes, and ensuring that residents receive consistent care and medical attention.

The transition also brought with it the responsibility of scaling operations in response to rising demand. Urban migration, changing family structures, and economic pressures have contributed to a steady increase in the number of abandoned individuals requiring long-term support.

From Rescue to Rehabilitation

Many of the individuals assisted by the foundation are found on streets, railway platforms, or other public spaces. Often, they arrive without identification documents, family contacts, or personal belongings. In such cases, reunification with families is not always possible, shifting the focus to rehabilitation and dignified long-term care.

Unlike short-term relief efforts, the foundation operates on a sustained care model. Residents follow structured daily routines that include regular meals, medical supervision, and ongoing support. While some residents are eventually reunited with their families, many remain under the organisation’s care indefinitely.

Dignity in Life and in Death

Beyond shelter and rehabilitation, the foundation also undertakes the responsibility of performing last rites for unclaimed bodies. This work reflects a broader commitment to dignity, ensuring that individuals are not abandoned even in death.

As the scale of abandonment grows, Kalra is also involved in planning expanded infrastructure to accommodate more residents. The organisation has highlighted the need for larger, purpose-built facilities to meet the rising demand in urban regions.

While rescues occasionally draw public attention, the daily challenge lies in sustaining operations. Running care facilities requires continuous funding, trained staff, medical resources, and long-term planning. Working largely outside the spotlight, the foundation addresses social realities that often remain unspoken.

As India confronts the social impact of urban isolation and shifting family dynamics, organisations supporting abandoned populations face mounting pressure. For Kalra, the focus remains on building durable systems that can continue this work for years to come, independent of individual recognition.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)