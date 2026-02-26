Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yoga Is Not Just Exercise, It Is Harmony Of Mind And Breath, Says Swami Ramdev In Facebook Live

Yoga guru Ramdev focuses on health discipline, not illness. Practice yoga and pranayama for energy.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)

Meditation Benefits: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev recently conveyed a message of health and discipline to the country and the world through a Facebook Live session from Patanjali Sanyas Ashram. While performing yogasanas and pranayama with his team, he emphasised that human energy is a valuable resource, which should be used to maintain health and channel it in the right direction, rather than wasting it in fighting diseases.

According to Baba Ramdev, yoga is effective only when there is complete harmony between the mind and breath. During the session, he highlighted the importance of concentration in pranayama and explained that discipline, awareness, and preventive health are the solutions to the physical and mental problems of modern life.

Traditional Medicine and 'Kaya Kalp'

In this session, a special discussion was held on traditional yogic and therapeutic practices. Baba Ramdev mentioned ancient purification methods like Shankh Prakshalan, colon therapy, Basti, and Panchkarma-Shatkarma. He described these methods as time-tested for internal purification and 'Kaya Kalp' (holistic rejuvenation). According to him, these practices, when performed under guidance, help in improving digestive health, metabolic balance, and overall vitality.

Impact of Yoga on Modern Diseases

During the session, contemporary lifestyle concerns like obesity, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes were also addressed. Ramdev, citing historical and current research related to insulin-dependent patients, explained how yoga, meditation, and a systematic routine can work as a supportive approach along with traditional medical treatments. He clarified that these practices are not an alternative to medical treatment, but rather complementary tools for well-being.

Opportunities and Accessibility in the Wellness Sector

The yoga guru also shed light on mental clarity, stress management, and emotional balance through meditation. In addition, he also mentioned the emerging employment opportunities in the wellness sector, which are opening up new avenues for trained yoga instructors. Finally, he explained that people can access these wellness therapies from home through Patanjali's platform, making traditional health practices more accessible to the general public.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

