Punjab Is Readies For The Grand 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

A historic celebration took shape in the sacred city of Anandpur Sahib. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government worked with full dedication to honour the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on 24 November.

Along with the state’s development, the Mann Government focused on promoting Punjab’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Major pilgrimage sites were upgraded, and elderly citizens received better facilities for religious travel. This celebration was another significant step in that direction.

Development Works Were in Full Swing

In Anandpur Sahib, preparations for the grand event happened at a fast pace. Important infrastructure upgrades were underway to ensure that every visitor experienced comfort, safety and a spiritually fulfilling journey.

Upgraded Roads and Better Lighting

To welcome devotees from across India and abroad, roads leading to the holy city were expanded and improved.

• More than 750 new energy-efficient streetlights were installed across the town, ensuring bright illumination with lower energy use.

• 317 km of approach roads connected to Anandpur Sahib were upgraded at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore.

• Inside the city, 127 km of internal roads were also repaired and strengthened with an investment of about ₹50 crore.

These steps made travel smoother, safer and more convenient for all visitors.

Fully Equipped Tent City Was Completed

To accommodate the large number of devotees expected during the celebrations, the Punjab Government created a well-equipped Tent City.

It included all essential facilities and comforts for pilgrims.

Online booking was completely free, ensuring that every devotee, regardless of financial background, could plan their stay easily.

Four Grand Nagar Kirtans Took Place

The spiritual essence of the event was further enriched with four special Nagar Kirtans, led by revered saints and spiritual leaders. These processions brought together thousands of devotees in a powerful expression of faith and devotion.

Special Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Was Held

To mark this historic occasion, the Mann Government also organised a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

This session was dedicated entirely to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, honouring his sacrifice, teachings and legacy.

A Complete Spiritual Experience

The Punjab Government was committed to ensuring that every visitor to Anandpur Sahib received:

• Full facilities

• Proper security

• A memorable and soulful experience

The 350th Martyrdom Day commemoration became one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in recent times, an event that honoured the courage, sacrifice and universal message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

