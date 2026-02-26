Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pranayama Is Not Just Exercise, It Is A Daily Discipline, Says Baba Ramdev At Patanjali Wellness Session

Pranayama Is Not Just Exercise, It Is A Daily Discipline, Says Baba Ramdev At Patanjali Wellness Session

Yoga guru Ramdev highlighted pranayama's importance for physical balance and mental clarity during a Facebook Live session, emphasising focus.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Pranayama Benefits: During a recent live interaction on his Facebook channel, Yoga guru Ramdev Baba elaborated on the role of pranayama and focused breathing in maintaining physical balance and mental clarity. In this session, broadcast from 'Ved Life Patanjali Wellness' located in the foothills of the Himalayas, he not only demonstrated breathing techniques but also highlighted the importance of concentration during the practice.

Ramdev Baba emphasised that pranayama should not be an occasional activity, but a daily discipline. During the live broadcast, he encouraged viewers to be aware of their posture (mudra), the rhythm of their breath, and their awareness. According to him, pranayama is most effective when done with consistency and focus.

Amidst the pressures of modern life, conscious breathing helps to align the body and mind and maintain peace. He advised practitioners to adopt pranayama patiently and allow the body to gradually adapt to it. Maintaining stability and staying away from distractions is essential during this time.

Connection to the Himalayan Tradition

In his discussion, Ramdev Baba also mentioned the inspiration he received from the Himalayan region, known as 'Devbhoomi'. He explained that 'Ved Life Patanjali Wellness' is a place where the principles of yoga, Ayurveda, natural medicine, and the Sanatan lifestyle are practised together. According to him, this region provides a conducive environment for self-reflection and disciplined living, where traditional knowledge can be experienced practically rather than just conceptually read.

Integration of Tradition into Daily Life

At the end of the session, Ramdev Baba urged the audience to make yogic practices a part of their daily routine, wherever they are in the world. He reiterated that pranayama, if done with concentration, is a simple but effective means of maintaining well-being. It is not only beneficial for health but also a powerful way to stay connected to India's ancient wellness traditions.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
