As housing demand continues to shift towards emerging residential corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR), AU Real Estate has announced the launch of its new residential project, Cosmos Corner, in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. The development enters the market with an introductory base price of ₹6,900 per sq. ft., targeting homebuyers seeking larger residences and improved connectivity at relatively competitive price points.

The project is being developed by Cosmos REIT Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of AU Real Estate. The company acquired the land parcel through an auction conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, with the transaction valued at ₹336 crore.

Siddharth Vihar Sees Growing Residential Interest

Located along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24), Siddharth Vihar has been witnessing increased attention from both developers and homebuyers. The area benefits from connectivity to Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi, and other parts of NCR through a network of roads and public transport infrastructure.

Metro stations, including Noida Sector 62, Electronic City, and Shaheed Sthal, along with the Ghaziabad Railway Station, provide access to key employment and commercial hubs. Recent infrastructure initiatives, including the approval of additional ramps on the Hindon Elevated Road, are expected to improve traffic flow between several residential zones and major transit points.

Project to Feature More Than 800 Homes

Spread across nearly 5.6 acres, Cosmos Corner will comprise approximately 831 residential units housed within a G+40 tower structure. According to the developer, the design incorporates a plus-shaped tower configuration with corner apartments and L-shaped sundecks measuring eight feet in width.

The project will offer multiple housing configurations, including 3BHK apartments of 1,780 sq. ft., 3BHK units with a multipurpose room spanning 1,972 sq. ft., and 5BHK residences measuring 3,175 sq. ft. Seven high-speed elevators are planned for each tower to support resident movement across floors.

Focus on Lifestyle-Oriented Housing

The launch comes amid growing demand for homes that combine larger living spaces with lifestyle amenities. Cosmos Corner will include facilities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, landscaped open areas, yoga and meditation zones, and recreational spaces.

Commenting on the project, Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said, "They are seeking more than just a residence a complete lifestyle experience backed by connectivity, comfort, openness, and long-term value. Siddharth Vihar is witnessing strong infrastructure-led growth, and we believe the region holds significant potential for aspirational NCR homebuyers."

Industry observers note that developers across NCR are increasingly aligning projects with evolving buyer preferences, particularly demand for spacious homes, improved design, and access to modern amenities in developing residential corridors.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)