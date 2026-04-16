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HomeInfotainmentPatanjali Yogpeeth In Haridwar Positions Itself As Integrated Wellness Destination

Patanjali Yogpeeth In Haridwar Positions Itself As Integrated Wellness Destination

Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar offers integrated therapies combining yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, with personalised care aimed at improving overall health and well-being.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar is being presented as a comprehensive wellness centre focused on physical, mental, and spiritual health. Located in a calm natural setting, the facility offers a mix of traditional Indian healing systems and supportive therapies aimed at addressing chronic conditions, lifestyle-related concerns, and stress.

The centre brings together Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, and Panchakarma under one roof. It is positioned as one of the largest facilities in the Patanjali wellness network after Yoggram and Niramyam. According to the centre’s information, patients are provided with customised care plans that combine multiple therapies to support long-term well-being.

Range of therapies and personalised treatments

The Haridwar facility offers a wide set of treatments, including yoga therapy, Ayurvedic care, naturopathy, Panchakarma, and diet-based interventions. Additional services such as physiotherapy, acupressure, acupuncture, Shatkarma, Shringi, dental care, and ozone therapy are also available.

Daily yoga sessions are a central part of the treatment process. These are conducted in both morning and evening schedules and are tailored to individual health conditions. The centre states that combining yoga with Panchakarma and naturopathy therapies can enhance the effectiveness of treatment outcomes.

Structured admission and booking process

The centre has outlined a step-based online booking system for those seeking treatment or wellness stays. New users are required to register to generate a medical record number, while existing users can log in directly. Patients must submit an IPD booking request, which is reviewed by the facility before room allocation is confirmed.

Officials indicate that this process is intended to streamline admissions and ensure appropriate treatment planning prior to arrival. The facility caters to individuals seeking both general wellness programmes and targeted therapeutic interventions.

With a structured approach combining traditional practices and modern support therapies, Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar continues to expand its role in India’s wellness and alternative healthcare ecosystem.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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