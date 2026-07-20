VIT Mauritius hosted the 7th International Conference on Data Science and Applications (ICDSA 2026) on July 11 and 12 at its Pierrefonds campus in Mauritius. Organised with technical sponsorship from the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), the conference was conducted in a hybrid format, enabling participation from researchers, academicians, scientists, industry professionals, and students from multiple countries.

The event focused on developments in data science, artificial intelligence, intelligent computing, and related technologies, providing a platform for presenting research findings and encouraging collaboration between academia and industry.

Conference Receives Research Contributions from 16 Countries

ICDSA 2026 attracted 2,652 research paper submissions from 16 countries, including India, Indonesia, Japan, Mauritius, Morocco, Oman, Peru, Romania, Rwanda, Serbia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

According to the organisers, all submissions underwent a detailed peer-review process managed by the Technical Program Committee. A total of 752 reviewers from academic institutions, research organisations, and industry assessed the papers based on originality, technical quality, innovation, significance, clarity, and relevance.

Following the evaluation process, 195 papers were accepted and registered for presentation, resulting in an acceptance rate of around 7 percent.

Technical Sessions Covered Emerging Areas of Research

The conference featured 33 technical tracks covering a wide range of topics, including Data Science and Applications, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Image Processing and Computer Vision, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Computational Intelligence, Intelligent Systems, Optimization Techniques, and other interdisciplinary research areas.

Researchers presented their work across these sessions while engaging with peers on current developments and future research opportunities.

The inaugural session brought together academicians, researchers, industry representatives, and delegates. Speakers discussed the role of data science and intelligent technologies in addressing industrial and societal challenges and highlighted the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing technology.

Keynote and Invited Speakers Shared Industry Perspectives

The conference featured keynote addresses by Prof. Marjan Mernik of the University of Maribor, Slovenia; Dr. Malaya Kumar Nath of the National Institute of Technology Puducherry, India; Suhas Jangoan, Senior Data Engineer at Zendesk; Jayakumar Ramalingam, Staff Software Engineer at SiriusXM; Jeevan Krishna Paruchuri, Senior Software Engineer, Data Platform Architect and Cloud Infrastructure Specialist; and Sri Venkata Aravindbabu Malempati of California State University, Los Angeles.

Their sessions focused on developments in artificial intelligence, software engineering, cloud computing, intelligent systems, and data-driven technologies.

Industry experts also participated as invited speakers, including Swapna Putti of Pearson Education Inc.; Ravali Kandur of Meta Platforms, Inc.; Dheeraj Velaga of Capital One Financial; Yalamanchili Ravi Krishna of BrightSpring Health Services; Akshay Kumar Darla of Tata Consultancy Services; Kuladeep Sandra of Dell Inc.; Akila Balasubramanian, Independent Researcher; Hemanta Ghosh of Best Buy Inc.; and Sudhindra Desai, Engineering Leader. Their presentations highlighted practical applications of artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, software engineering, analytics, and digital transformation across different sectors.

Accepted Papers to Be Published in Springer LNNS Series

Technical sessions were chaired by experts from organisations including Madison, Wisconsin-based insurance firms, Comerica Bank, Ford Motor Company of Canada Limited, Pearson Education Inc., NIH, Uber, Visa Inc., and several academic institutions.

The papers accepted and presented during the conference will be published in Springer’s SCOPUS-indexed Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) book series.

The event concluded with a valedictory session recognising the contributions of keynote speakers, invited speakers, reviewers, session chairs, volunteers, authors, sponsors, and participants. Certificates of appreciation were presented to individuals who supported the successful organisation of the conference. Organisers stated that the conference will continue to serve as a platform for research collaboration and knowledge sharing in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)