Ashrayu Media Private Limited has entered into a publishing partnership with Singapore-based SPH Media to introduce its lifestyle publications, F ZINE and The Peak, to the Indian market. The collaboration marks F ZINE’s first expansion outside Singapore, while The Peak continues its international growth with its India launch.

The partnership is aimed at bringing the editorial focus of both publications to Indian readers through Ashrayu Media’s publishing platform. SPH Media is one of Singapore’s largest omnichannel media networks and manages a portfolio of more than 40 news, lifestyle and entertainment brands.

Focus on Southeast Asian Editorial Perspectives

According to the companies, the collaboration seeks to offer Indian audiences content that draws from Southeast Asian culture, fashion, design and lifestyle. The initiative comes as Ashrayu Media looks to strengthen its presence in India’s publishing sector while expanding the availability of regional lifestyle narratives.

Ashrayu Media said the partnership aligns with its plans to build consumer-focused media brands in India through a combination of print, digital and experiential platforms.

“The launch of F ZINE and The Peak in India marks a significant milestone in our vision to build enduring, world-class media brands that inform, inspire and connect influential audiences. As trusted titles in the SPH Media portfolio, both brands have established strong identities, and we are excited to introduce them to India’s fast-evolving media markets. Our ambition goes beyond launching magazines. We are building integrated media brands powered by a multi-platform strategy that combines the authority of print, the reach and engagement of digital, and the impact of curated experiential platforms. This approach enables us to create meaningful communities, deliver compelling content across touchpoints and provide innovative solutions for advertisers and partners seeking deeper audience engagement. This is also a very strategic move towards our larger goal of building strong consumer brands within the group,” said Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman at Ashrayu Media.

Partnership Expands Presence of Established Publications

F ZINE has been published in Singapore for more than five decades and covers fashion, beauty, lifestyle, pop culture and the creative industries. India will become the publication’s first international franchise market under the agreement.

The Peak, launched in 1984, focuses on business, leadership and entrepreneurship. The publication is known for profiling business leaders and professionals while covering topics related to leadership and influence.

Dasheng Toh, Head of Lifestyle Division and OOH Businesses at SPH Media, said, “We are excited to partner with Ashrayu Media to introduce The Peak and F ZINE into one of the world’s most dynamic markets. There is a clear appetite in India for the sophisticated, high-calibre lifestyle content that defines these brands from SPH Media. In Sudhakar and his team, we have found a like-minded partner to engage India’s discerning modern audiences.”

Multi-Platform Strategy Planned for India

Ashrayu Media said it intends to develop both publications as integrated media brands by combining print editions with digital platforms and curated experiences for readers and advertisers.

The company believes the Indian market currently has space for publications that cater to both business leaders and younger audiences interested in lifestyle, fashion and culture. Through the collaboration, it plans to establish distinct editorial offerings for these readership segments.

Commenting on the role of the two publications, Adapa said, “The Peak will bring its legacy of celebrating leadership, entrepreneurship and excellence to India’s business community, while F ZINE will speak to a new generation of culturally connected, digitally native consumers who are shaping the future of lifestyle, creativity and innovation.”

The partnership represents Ashrayu Media’s latest step in expanding its publishing business while extending the reach of two established SPH Media titles into the Indian market.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)