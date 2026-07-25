Google Cloud Partnership Introduces Enterprise AI Tools For Students And Faculty

Invertis University has partnered with Google Cloud to become a Google Agentic AI University, making it the first institution in North India, the second in Uttar Pradesh, and the fifth in the country to achieve the designation. The initiative is aimed at integrating artificial intelligence across academics, research, innovation, and campus operations through Google Gemini Enterprise for Education and Google Cloud.

The collaboration is expected to support more than 10,000 students, faculty members, and staff by providing access to Google Workspace for Education Plus. The platform will offer a common digital environment for communication, collaboration, learning, and research while introducing AI-powered tools into everyday academic activities.

AI Tools to Support Teaching, Research and Learning

As part of the initiative, students will gain access to Google Gemini Enterprise for Education, enabling them to use generative AI for research, coding assistance, content creation, data analysis, project work, and personalised academic support. The university said the move is intended to improve productivity while helping students build skills relevant to an AI-driven workplace.

The AI integration will extend across multiple disciplines, including engineering, computer science, management, commerce, law, pharmacy, agriculture, journalism, applied sciences, and liberal arts. The university plans to incorporate AI into curriculum development, teaching practices, research activities, entrepreneurship, and industry collaborations.

Industry-Focused Programmes and Google Cloud Certifications

The partnership will also introduce industry-oriented academic programmes supported by Google Cloud technologies. Students will receive practical exposure to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

In addition to classroom learning, participants will have access to Google Cloud learning resources and certification opportunities. The university said these programmes are designed to strengthen industry readiness by combining academic instruction with practical technology training.

Centre of Excellence Planned for AI Innovation

A dedicated Google Agentic AI Centre of Excellence will be established on the Invertis University campus to support research and innovation. The centre will host faculty development initiatives, industry-led projects, hackathons, startup incubation programmes, and interdisciplinary research.

Students and researchers will also be able to develop AI applications and autonomous agents using Google Cloud technologies, Gemini models, and other AI frameworks for use cases in healthcare, agriculture, finance, manufacturing, education, sustainability, and public services.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Parth Gautam, Executive Director, Invertis University, said:

"Becoming one of India's first few Google Agentic AI Universities is a defining milestone in our journey towards academic excellence and technological leadership. This partnership with Google Cloud represents far more than the adoption of advanced technology; it is about transforming the way education is delivered, research is conducted, and innovation is nurtured. By integrating Google Gemini Enterprise for Education and Google Cloud into our academic ecosystem, we are empowering our students and faculty with world-class AI capabilities that will prepare them to lead the next wave of digital transformation. We are committed to creating graduates who are not only future-ready but also capable of driving innovation and creating meaningful impact across industries and society."

The university said the collaboration is intended to strengthen AI-enabled education by combining enterprise AI infrastructure, cloud-based learning tools, industry-focused academic programmes, and experiential learning opportunities. Through this initiative, Invertis University aims to equip students with technical knowledge, practical exposure, and professional credentials aligned with evolving industry requirements.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)