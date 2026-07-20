For decades, Noida's residential market was defined by scale, affordability and strong end-user demand. More recently, however, the city's real estate story is entering a new chapter. Driven by infrastructure investment, rising corporate activity and changing buyer aspirations, Noida is steadily positioning itself as one of NCR's emerging luxury housing destinations.

The change is reflected in the kind of residential projects now being launched across the city. Larger homes, lower-density developments and branded residences, once largely concentrated in a handful of established luxury markets, are now establishing a visible presence in Noida. This shift is particularly visible along a cluster of sectors on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where luxury housing is beginning to take shape as a distinct market segment rather than an isolated offering.

The trend is being driven by a combination of factors. Improving infrastructure, expanding commercial activity and the growing influence of Noida as a business destination are broadening the city's appeal among affluent homebuyers. At the same time, developers are introducing premium products aimed at buyers seeking larger residences, exclusivity and globally recognised brands. Together, these factors are contributing to the rise of a new luxury housing market within the city.

Among the locations drawing the most attention are Sectors 94, 97 and 98 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Together, these sectors have emerged as focal points of the city's luxury housing market following the arrival of a series of high-profile developments that have introduced new product categories and pricing benchmarks to Noida.

Sector 94, located at the Delhi-Noida border, was among the first locations to signal this shift with M3M The Cullinan. Positioned as an ultra-luxury residential development, the project demonstrated the market's ability to absorb premium housing at significantly higher price points than those traditionally associated with the city. The corridor's profile rose further in Sector 97 with the announcement of Jacob & Co. Residences by M3M. Bringing the globally recognised luxury watch and jewellery brand into India's residential market, the project represented one of the country's most prominent branded residence launches and highlighted growing demand for internationally branded homes.

A few kilometres away, Sector 98 has emerged as another key address within this luxury corridor. Smartworld Developers marked its entry into the Noida market with Smartworld Residences by ELIE SAAB, bringing the globally renowned fashion and design house to the city. The launch added another internationally recognised branded residence to the corridor and further strengthened its emergence as a destination for high-end residential development.

Taken together, these developments point to a larger shift in Noida's residential landscape. Within a relatively compact geography, Sectors 94, 97 and 98 are now home to some of the city's highest-value residential projects and multiple internationally branded developments. With luxury projects such as M3M The Cullinan, Jacob & Co. Residences and Smartworld Residences by ELIE SAAB concentrated within the same corridor, the micro-market is attracting increasing attention from affluent homebuyers, business owners and entrepreneurs. The investment proposition is further strengthened by the market performance of earlier premium developments by M3M and Smartworld across NCR, several of which have witnessed healthy capital appreciation over the years. This track record has helped reinforce buyer confidence in the developers' subsequent launches, including their latest offerings in

Noida. With multiple ultra-luxury developments and internationally branded residences concentrated within a relatively small stretch, the corridor is increasingly being positioned as Noida's emerging "Billionaire Corridor" by developers and market observers.

The corridor's appeal extends well beyond the residential projects themselves. Situated along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and connected to Delhi through the DND Flyway, it offers seamless access to major business districts across NCR. Its strategic location is further reinforced by the upcoming Noida International Airport, the planned International Film City, ongoing metro network expansion, and continuous road infrastructure upgrades, all of which are reshaping the region's long-term growth prospects. The corridor also benefits from its proximity to one of NCR's largest concentrations of corporate offices, technology parks and multinational companies along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, creating a strong live-work ecosystem for senior professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners. Combined with the availability of large land parcels capable of accommodating low-density luxury developments, these factors are steadily strengthening the corridor's position as one of NCR's most compelling destinations for premium residential development.

Sam Chopra, President and Country Head, eXp Realty India said "The future of luxury real estate will not be determined solely by the quality of individual developments but by the strength of the ecosystem they become part of. Internationally, the world's most valuable residential markets have demonstrated that enduring wealth is created where infrastructure, connectivity, scarcity and a concentration of affluent homeowners come together over time. India is now approaching a similar stage of market maturity. As domestic wealth creation accelerates, buyers are increasingly evaluating real estate not just as a lifestyle purchase but as a long-term asset capable of preserving capital, building legacy and retaining relevance across generations."

As premium residential development continues to gather momentum and infrastructure investments reshape the region, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is no longer being viewed simply as a growth corridor. It is increasingly emerging as one of NCR's most significant luxury residential destinations, with Sectors 94, 97 and 98 at the centre of this transformation.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)