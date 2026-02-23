Newly Redesigned Experience Centre Brings Interactive Interior Solutions to Kolkata

Kolkata, February 17, 2026: Hettich has strengthened its presence in eastern India with the launch of its newly redesigned Experience Centre in Kolkata, underscoring the brand’s long-term focus on immersive and lifestyle-led interior solutions. The revamped space is positioned as a destination where innovation, aesthetics and functionality converge, offering visitors a hands-on understanding of contemporary interior design possibilities.

The inauguration was jointly led by Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East and Africa, and Saroj Poddar, Chairman, Adventz Group and Hettich India. The refreshed centre reflects the company’s intent to translate its global design philosophy into tangible experiences for Indian consumers and professionals.

A Destination for Immersive Interior Solutions

The Kolkata Experience Centre presents Hettich’s extensive portfolio, including advanced German-engineered furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting systems and built-in kitchen appliances. Designed to offer a seamless and engaging customer journey, the space highlights how integrated solutions can enhance everyday living through thoughtful design and precision engineering.

Beyond product displays, the centre focuses on interaction and inspiration. Visitors are encouraged to explore future-ready interior concepts that align with evolving urban lifestyles, while gaining insights into practical applications across residential and commercial spaces.

Design Support and Localised Engagement

Hettich has complemented the experiential environment with value-added services such as complimentary design assistance and doorstep consultations. These offerings are aimed at homeowners, architects and interior designers in Kolkata, enabling them to receive customised guidance that addresses specific spatial and functional requirements.

Speaking at the launch, Andre Eckholt said, “Kolkata’s growing appreciation for design and architecture mirrors a city raising its expectations, a progression that coincides with Hettich’s 25-year journey in India. The revamped Kolkata Experience Centre has been envisioned as a platform for magical interior solutions, translating our ‘Built to Lead’ philosophy into tangible experiences through the integration of functionality, aesthetics and German engineering in everyday living.”

Saroj Poddar added, “Hettich’s 25-year joint venture with the Poddar Group reflects a sustained commitment to India and its evolving design landscape. Over the years, the partnership has progressed steadily, built on trust, shared values and a nuanced understanding of the Indian market. The renewed Kolkata Experience Centre strengthens engagement with customers and industry professionals in the region, offering a practical setting where design concepts can be explored and translated into outcomes.”

Expansion Plans and Long-Term Vision

India remains one of Hettich’s most important global markets. Over the last 25 years, the company has invested more than ₹2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capabilities, enhance retail and experiential platforms and build a strong dealer and OEM network. The Kolkata launch aligns with its broader strategy to deepen consumer engagement across the country, with plans to establish more than 50 experiential touchpoints nationwide by the end of 2026.

In addition, the company is looking to expand the presence of its Blaupunkt built-in appliance brand in and around Kolkata, reinforcing its integrated interior solutions approach. With this launch, Hettich continues to build on its legacy of trust and innovation, redefining how Indian consumers interact with intelligent interior environments and setting new benchmarks for experiential retail in the region.

