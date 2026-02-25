Punjab is accelerating toward a future powered by modern infrastructure and people-first governance. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state is undergoing a remarkable transformation, where efficient public transport, urban development, and citizen convenience converge to redefine everyday life.

A Major Boost to Public Transport Infrastructure

In a significant step toward urban transformation, the Mann Government has launched an ambitious plan to modernise five major bus terminals in Punjab. These terminals—located in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Bathinda will be upgraded under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and developed with state-of-the-art facilities.

These bus terminals are critical transit hubs, with thousands of passengers travelling daily. Ludhiana and Jalandhar alone handle between 75,000 and 1 lakh passengers every day, while Patiala and Bathinda see nearly 50,000 daily travellers. Modernising these hubs will significantly enhance the travel experience for commuters across the state.

World-Class Facilities for Passengers

The upgraded bus terminals will feature modern waiting areas, clean, hygienic toilets, improved lighting, and organised parking systems. Advanced boarding arrangements and enhanced security measures will ensure smooth, safe, and hassle-free travel for all passengers.

Special attention is being given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with barrier-free access and easy connectivity within the terminals. These facilities reflect the government’s commitment to inclusivity and passenger comfort.

Bus Terminals That Double as Urban Hubs

More than just transit points, these modern bus terminals will evolve into vibrant urban hubs. With shops, offices, and commercial spaces, they will generate economic activity and provide additional conveniences to travellers. The terminals will showcase Punjab’s advanced infrastructure and urban vision, setting new benchmarks in public transport development.

A Clear Picture of Punjab’s Progress

The introduction of new buses and the modernisation of five major bus terminals will bring enormous benefits to the public. Passengers travelling across Punjab will enjoy a superior, comfortable, and safe commuting experience.

Women passengers, in particular, will benefit greatly from improved facilities and increased bus availability, making travel more convenient and secure. With better connectivity to every corner of the state, lakhs of daily commuters stand to gain.

Bhagwant Singh Maan led the Punjab Government’s Commitment to Change

Transforming the lives of common people remains the core mission of the Mann Government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is steadily advancing toward inclusive development, modern infrastructure, and people-first governance.

The modernisation of bus terminals is not just about better transport—it’s about building a progressive Punjab that works for everyone.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advise