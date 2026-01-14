Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentMakar Sankranti: Baba Ramdev Says Festivals Like Makar Sankranti Reflect India’s Sanatan Traditions

On Makar Sankranti 2026, Baba Ramdev said festivals like Makar Sankranti reflect Sanatan traditions, promoting yoga, yajna, swadeshi values and harmony with nature.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)

Makar Sankranti 2026: Swami Ramdev, during a Facebook Live session, emphasised Indian culture, yoga, yajna and indigenous products. He described festivals like Makar Sankranti as the foundation of the Sanatan tradition.

Addressing citizens through his Facebook Live, yoga guru Swami Ramdev highlighted India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. He described festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu as the basis of Sanatan traditions. Ramdev said these occasions are not merely celebrations, but teach us respect for nature, discipline and the importance of maintaining balance in life.

Warning over the dangers of synthetic products

During his address, Ramdev expressed deep concern over the increasing use of chemicals and synthetic products in modern lifestyles. He said growing dependence on chemicals is not only damaging human health but is also disrupting environmental balance. He held these chemicals responsible for lifestyle disorders and urged people to adopt organic and natural products.

Importance of yoga, yajna and education

Ramdev described ‘yoga’ and ‘yajna’ as the foundation of Indian culture. According to him, these practices are not merely physical exercise or religious rituals, but a path to mental peace, social harmony and holistic health. In this context, he also mentioned the ‘Bharatiya Shiksha Board’, stating that it has been established to integrate modern education with Indian values, so that future generations remain connected to their roots.

Emphasis on swadeshi and ‘Make in India’

For strengthening the country’s economy, Ramdev strongly supported ‘Make in India’. He appealed to citizens to choose indigenous products instead of foreign goods. He said that when we use products made in India, we not only strengthen our economy but also honour indigenous knowledge.

In conclusion, citing Patanjali’s products as an example, he said that only by adopting a natural lifestyle can one lead a healthy and quality life. He called upon people to take a pledge to return to ancient traditions during this changing season and festive occasions.

For more details, please check the full live video below:

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
