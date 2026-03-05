Punjab Trade Commission: Clearing The Path For Business, Powering A Prosperous Future

Punjab is writing a new chapter in its economic journey.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state is steadily transforming into a business-friendly powerhouse, where opportunity meets efficiency and growth reaches every corner, from bustling cities to thriving rural markets.

At the heart of this transformation is a bold, forward-looking initiative: the Punjab Trade Commission.

Building the Foundation for Growth

A strong economy begins with strong fundamentals. Recognising this, CM Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan led the Punjab government to invest heavily in upgrading infrastructure across the state.

Improved roads, reliable electricity, better water supply, enhanced security, and streamlined public services have laid a solid base for commercial expansion.

Simultaneously, the government has introduced investor-friendly policies, organised high-profile investment summits, and conducted roadshows to attract domestic and global investors. The message is clear- Punjab is open for business.

And now, the next big step is here.

Punjab Trade Commission: Business Made Simple

The establishment of the Punjab Trade Commission represents a significant move toward improving business operations in the state.

Its purpose is not limited to large industries; it is equally focused on empowering:

Small traders

Shopkeepers

Local entrepreneurs

MSMEs

Businesses in rural areas and small towns

For decades, traders often faced delays due to routine approvals, departmental clearances, and administrative procedures. The new Commission aims to eliminate these hurdles.

No more running from office to office.

No more unnecessary delays.

No more wasted time.

Instead, traders will have access to a structured, responsive, and time-bound system that ensures their concerns are addressed efficiently.

Saving Time. Reducing Burden. Increasing Growth.

Time is money- especially in business.

By offering faster solutions and smoother processes, the Punjab Trade Commission will allow entrepreneurs to focus on what truly matters: expanding their enterprises, creating jobs, and contributing to Punjab’s economic strength.

The Trade Commission will function as a dedicated platform for resolving trade-related concerns quickly and effectively, ensuring that business operations continue without disruption.

This is CM Bhagwant Singh Maan's governance aligned with growth.

Grassroots-Level Implementation Already Underway

To ensure smooth implementation, review meetings have already been conducted across 10 districts, including:

Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Malerkotla, Patiala, Rupnagar, Sangrur, Barnala, and Bathinda.

These meetings brought together government representatives, local administration officials, and business communities to discuss operational frameworks and district-level coordination.

The approach is clear- consultative, inclusive, and action-driven.

Strengthening Punjab’s Economic Backbone

Traders, small business owners, and MSMEs form the backbone of Punjab’s economy. Strengthening them means strengthening the state itself.

The Mann government’s objective is not just economic growth; it is inclusive growth that creates widespread employment opportunities and builds long-term prosperity.

With the Punjab Trade Commission, the state is taking a firm step toward:

Ease of doing business

Faster approvals

Reduced bureaucratic burden

Greater economic participation

Sustainable development

Punjab is not just reforming systems; it is redefining the business environment.

A Future Built on Enterprise and Opportunity

As Punjab moves forward, the vision is clear:

A state where entrepreneurs feel empowered, where small traders grow into big success stories, where employment opportunities multiply, and where governance works in partnership with business.

The Punjab Trade Commission is more than an administrative reform- it is a promise.

A promise of efficiency, empowerment, and a promise of a stronger, more prosperous Punjab.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.