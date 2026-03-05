For years, Punjab’s vibrant identity was overshadowed by a growing drug problem that threatened its youth, families, and economy. A generation that should have been driving the state’s growth was instead falling into addiction.

On March 1, 2025, under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government launched a historic and resolute campaign - “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs).

What began as a government initiative soon transformed into a mass movement - a fight not just against narcotics, but for Punjab’s dignity, security, and future.

One Year. Historic Results.

Within just one year, the Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government’s anti-drug campaign has delivered measurable, unprecedented results:

49,436 drug traffickers arrested (as of February 2026)

34,000+ FIRs registered

Massive seizures of heroin, opium, poppy husk, synthetic drugs, and narcotic pills

Crores worth of illegal drug money frozen

₹263 crore worth of assets linked to 548 traffickers seized

Major Drug Seizures Include:

1,961 kg Heroin

607 kg Opium

27.5 quintals Poppy Husk

47.57 lakh intoxicant tablets

28 kg ICE (methamphetamine)

These numbers are not just statistics; they represent a systematic dismantling of organised drug networks operating in Punjab.

Breaking the Drug Network at Its Core

The Mann Government’s strategy goes beyond surface-level arrests. The focus is clear: Destroy the supply chain. Dismantle the network. Freeze the money trail.

Under direct supervision and policy support from the Chief Minister, Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan, the Punjab Police has:

Targeted high-level traffickers

Tracked financial transactions

Confiscated properties acquired through drug money

Strengthened intelligence and inter-agency coordination

By attacking both the narcotics flow and its financial backbone, the Punjab government has delivered a strong message: There is zero tolerance for drug mafias in Punjab.

Securing the Border: Technology as a Weapon

Punjab’s geographic position as a border state presents unique challenges, particularly with cross-border smuggling via drones.

To combat this, the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government has deployed Anti-Drone Systems (ADS) in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar. Initiated installation of 2,367 CCTV cameras along the India–Pakistan international border and strengthened second-line border defence infrastructure. This technology-driven surveillance network is significantly curbing drone-based drug drops and cross-border trafficking attempts.

A People’s Movement: Society Joins the Fight

From the very beginning, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann made it clear that this is not just a police battle; it is a societal war.

The result is Massive public participation.

1.5 lakh “Pind De Pehredar” volunteers are active across villages

Thousands of addicted youth sent to de-addiction centres

Anti-drug awareness campaigns launched in schools

Community vigilance strengthened at the grassroots level

The anti-drug mission has evolved into a state-wide social awakening restoring confidence among families and reclaiming futures for Punjab’s youth.

Recognition at the Highest Level

The campaign has drawn praise from constitutional authorities, including the Governor of Punjab, who has repeatedly acknowledged the scale and seriousness of the government’s anti-drug efforts.

Such recognition reflects not only strong enforcement but a visible impact.

Clean Intent, Clear Vision, Concrete Action

The success of “Yudh Nashian Virudh”( War against Drugs) demonstrates what governance driven by integrity and resolve can achieve.

With firm political will, modern policing, technological surveillance, financial crackdowns, and community participation, the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government has proven that when intent is clear, transformation follows.

Punjab is no longer defined by the shadows of addiction.

It is defined by action, accountability, and a renewed commitment to its youth.

The war against drugs is being fought decisively, and Punjab is winning.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.