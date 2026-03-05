Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentHistoric Mining Reforms Under Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Government

Historic Mining Reforms Under Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Government

The Bhagwant Singh Mann government introduced major mining reforms in Punjab to boost transparency, curb illegal mining, and ensure affordable construction materials.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)

Transparency, Legal Supply and Lower Prices to Transform Punjab’s Mining Sector

The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is not only introducing progressive policies for public welfare but is also bringing structural reforms across key sectors to curb corruption and ensure transparency.

One of the most significant reforms has come in the mining sector.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state has introduced historic policy changes that promise to reshape Punjab’s mining landscape. The impact of these reforms is expected to become increasingly visible in the coming year.

Transparent Processes, Stronger Regulation

The Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government has approved major amendments to the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy, aiming to create a fair, transparent, and efficient mining ecosystem.

The core objectives of these reforms include:

  • Ensuring an adequate supply of raw materials
  • Curbing illegal mining and corruption
  • Reducing prices for consumers
  • Increasing state revenue
  • Eliminating monopoly practices

New mining categories have been introduced, the auction system has been modernised, and regulatory procedures have been simplified. These measures aim to increase accountability and transparency in the sector.

The message is clear: illegal mining will no longer find space in Punjab.

Legal Mining With Proper Approvals

Previously, Punjab had only 35 authorised mining sites. However, the demand for construction materials for roads, housing projects, and infrastructure far exceeded the legal supply.

This gap led to the rise of illegal mining and unauthorised supply chains.

Instead of permitting disruptions in mining activities, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken a strategic and balanced approach. The emphasis is on gradually bringing existing mining operations into the legal framework.

Operators are being encouraged to come forward, declare their activities, complete required documentation, and obtain necessary approvals. Mining will continue, but strictly within the bounds of law.

This ensures continuity of work while enforcing compliance.

Major Boost for the Crusher Industry

A key highlight of the new mining policy is the promotion of the crusher industry.

Previously, mining material auctions were limited to commercial mining sites, resulting in persistent shortages of raw materials. Under the new system, crusher site mining has been introduced.

Crusher owners who have gravel-bearing land can now legally obtain mining leases and access raw material for their operations.

The benefits are significant:

  • Increased availability of sand and gravel
  • Faster pace of development projects
  • Reduced dependency on other states
  • Curbs on illegal interstate mineral movement
  • More employment opportunities
  • Improved operational efficiency in the crusher industry
  • Increased state revenue
  • Lower prices for consumers

This reform ensures that both development and regulation move hand in hand.

Expansion of Land-Owner Mining Sites

The reforms are already showing strong momentum.

Under the CRMS and LMS categories, the government has received 290 applications. Additionally, more than 200 new mining sites have been identified across the state.

In addition to existing commercial and public mining sites, the government has introduced Land-Owner Mining Sites (LMS) for sand mining.

This initiative will:

  • Increase the number of legal mining sites
  • Strengthen the supply of sand
  • Boost state revenue
  • Reduce consumer prices
  • Generate new employment and business opportunities

Strengthening Punjab’s Development Foundation

Mining plays a crucial role in infrastructure growth and economic development. By bringing transparency, expanding legal supply, and eliminating corrupt practices, the Bhagwant Mann Government is building a stronger foundation for Punjab’s future.

These reforms are not just administrative changes; they represent a structural transformation.

With transparent governance, expanded legal operations, and fair pricing mechanisms, Punjab’s mining sector is entering a new era of accountability, efficiency, and growth.

The path is clear: regulated mining, a stronger economy, and inclusive development for Punjab.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Illegal Mining Punjab GOVERNMENT Public Policy Mining Policy Construction Materials

Top Headlines

Infotainment
Historic Mining Reforms Under Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Government
Historic Mining Reforms Under Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Government
Infotainment
When Insurance Encourages Better Living, Everyone Wins - Lessons From Aviva India’s Approach
When Insurance Encourages Better Living, Everyone Wins - Lessons From Aviva India’s Approach
Infotainment
As Fake Fundraisers Spark Alarm, Verified Medical Campaigns Gain Ground In India
As Fake Fundraisers Spark Alarm, Verified Medical Campaigns Gain Ground In India
Infotainment
Global Experts Call For Higher Safety Standards In Cosmetic Practice
Global Experts Call For Higher Safety Standards In Cosmetic Practice

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget