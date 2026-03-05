Historic Mining Reforms Under Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Government

Transparency, Legal Supply and Lower Prices to Transform Punjab’s Mining Sector

The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is not only introducing progressive policies for public welfare but is also bringing structural reforms across key sectors to curb corruption and ensure transparency.

One of the most significant reforms has come in the mining sector.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state has introduced historic policy changes that promise to reshape Punjab’s mining landscape. The impact of these reforms is expected to become increasingly visible in the coming year.

Transparent Processes, Stronger Regulation

The Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government has approved major amendments to the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy, aiming to create a fair, transparent, and efficient mining ecosystem.

The core objectives of these reforms include:

Ensuring an adequate supply of raw materials

Curbing illegal mining and corruption

Reducing prices for consumers

Increasing state revenue

Eliminating monopoly practices

New mining categories have been introduced, the auction system has been modernised, and regulatory procedures have been simplified. These measures aim to increase accountability and transparency in the sector.

The message is clear: illegal mining will no longer find space in Punjab.

Legal Mining With Proper Approvals

Previously, Punjab had only 35 authorised mining sites. However, the demand for construction materials for roads, housing projects, and infrastructure far exceeded the legal supply.

This gap led to the rise of illegal mining and unauthorised supply chains.

Instead of permitting disruptions in mining activities, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken a strategic and balanced approach. The emphasis is on gradually bringing existing mining operations into the legal framework.

Operators are being encouraged to come forward, declare their activities, complete required documentation, and obtain necessary approvals. Mining will continue, but strictly within the bounds of law.

This ensures continuity of work while enforcing compliance.

Major Boost for the Crusher Industry

A key highlight of the new mining policy is the promotion of the crusher industry.

Previously, mining material auctions were limited to commercial mining sites, resulting in persistent shortages of raw materials. Under the new system, crusher site mining has been introduced.

Crusher owners who have gravel-bearing land can now legally obtain mining leases and access raw material for their operations.

The benefits are significant:

Increased availability of sand and gravel

Faster pace of development projects

Reduced dependency on other states

Curbs on illegal interstate mineral movement

More employment opportunities

Improved operational efficiency in the crusher industry

Increased state revenue

Lower prices for consumers

This reform ensures that both development and regulation move hand in hand.

Expansion of Land-Owner Mining Sites

The reforms are already showing strong momentum.

Under the CRMS and LMS categories, the government has received 290 applications. Additionally, more than 200 new mining sites have been identified across the state.

In addition to existing commercial and public mining sites, the government has introduced Land-Owner Mining Sites (LMS) for sand mining.

This initiative will:

Increase the number of legal mining sites

Strengthen the supply of sand

Boost state revenue

Reduce consumer prices

Generate new employment and business opportunities

Strengthening Punjab’s Development Foundation

Mining plays a crucial role in infrastructure growth and economic development. By bringing transparency, expanding legal supply, and eliminating corrupt practices, the Bhagwant Mann Government is building a stronger foundation for Punjab’s future.

These reforms are not just administrative changes; they represent a structural transformation.

With transparent governance, expanded legal operations, and fair pricing mechanisms, Punjab’s mining sector is entering a new era of accountability, efficiency, and growth.

The path is clear: regulated mining, a stronger economy, and inclusive development for Punjab.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.