LG Brings AI-Powered Laundry To Indian Homes With New AI DD™ 2.0 Washing Machine Range

LG Electronics is expanding its washing machine portfolio in India with the AI DD™ 2.0 an intelligent washing technology, designed to simplify everyday laundry through advanced automation. By Combining artificial intelligence with LG’s Inverter Direct Drive system to analyse individual loads and automatically optimise washing conditions.

The AI DD™ 2.0 system analyses factors such as load size, fabric type, weight, soil level and detergent requirements. It uses up to 20,000 wash patterns to determine suitable settings and can adjust wash time, water level, drum movement, rinse, spin and energy according to the load.

AI and Direct Drive Take the Guesswork Out of Washings

The technology combines AI- powered sensing with LG’s Inverter Direct Drive motor. While AI determines the most suitable washing approach for each load, the motor, which is directly connected to the drum without belts and pulleys, provides precise control over drum movements.

Mr. Young Min Hwang, Director – Home Solutions, LG Electronics India, said, “LG has been India’s No.1* Washing Machine brand for 10 consecutive years*, a leadership built on consumer trust, meaningful innovation, and a deep understanding of Indian households’ laundry needs. This gives LG access to one of the industry's largest bases of real-world usage insights, enabling its AI to learn from diverse fabric types, load sizes and everyday laundry habits.

Combined with LG’s Core Inverter Direct Drive technology and advanced AI, these insights have helped shaped AI DD™ 2.0 — an intelligent washing technology powered by up to 20,000 wash patterns to deliver optimised cycles. It detects load size, fabric type, weight, soil level, and detergent requirement, while the Direct Drive motor enables precise drum control to deliver the most appropriate wash action. This is what makes LG AI truly meaningful: intelligence shaped by real consumer behaviour and delivered through superior core technology.

Through the ‘Now Anyone Can Wash’ campaign, we bring this proposition alive by showing how LG’s AI-powered washing technology removes the guesswork from laundry, making expert washing simple and convenient, delivering superior washing performance and fabric care”

Smart Features Focus on Everyday Convenience

The new LG Front Load Washing Machine range also includes features such as ezDispense™, which automatically dispenses the appropriate amount of detergent based on the load, and TurboWash™ 360°, which uses multi-directional water jets to deliver a thorough wash in as little as 39 minutes. Steam+™ is designed to remove up to 99.9% of allergens such as dust mites and reduce wrinkles up to 30%, while LG ThinQ™ connectivity enables remote cycle monitoring, smart diagnostics and energy tracking.

Through the "Now Anyone Can Wash" campaign, LG is positioning its AI-powered washing technology, reducing the need for consumers to manually select settings for different fabrics and laundry loads.

The new LG FX (NT/VX/GVX) Series Washing Machines are available in 10 models, with an additional washer dryer model planned for launch in August, covering capacities from 12 kg to 20 kg.

The LG Fully Automatic Washing Machine range is available in Onyx Black, Essence Black, Essence Silver, Essence Graphite and Ground Green. Prices start at Rs. 72,990 (MRP).

The models are available through major online platforms, offline retail outlets and LG Brand Stores. Buyers also have access to finance offers, cashback and special schemes, according to the company.

*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Consumer Appliances 2026ed; washing machine per automatic &; semi automatic definition; retail volume sales; 2016-2025 data.

* 20000 Wash Patterns: Tested by Intertek 60% less emission of microplastic.

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